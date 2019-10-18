Overseas Adventure Travel Adds Women-Only Departures Due to High Demand
Two months after announcing the launch of women-only departures, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.), is expanding its women-only adventures for 2020, due to demand.
O.A.T. is adding five women-only trailblazing adventures in 2020, for a total of 17 women-only departure dates. Many of these adventures are led by a female Trip Experience Leader.
"We thought these women-only departures would be popular, yet it was surprising how quickly we needed to offer more dates," said Brian Fitzgerald, chief operating officer of O.A.T. "We anticipate continued strong demand."
O.A.T. women-only adventures include Morocco, Botswana, Sicily, India, and Peru, among other far-flung destinations. Travelers engage with local people throughout each adventure and are welcomed into the homes of local families for Home-Hosted Dinners.
In 2018, 60,000 women aged 50 and older traveled with O.A.T. in small groups of 8-16 travelers (average of 14).
