Pleasant Holidays and Journese Expand Resort Portfolio for 2019 and 2020
Tour Operator Bahia Principe Hotels and Resorts Mia Taylor September 03, 2019
Pleasant Holidays and its luxury brand, Journese, are expanding their Jamaica resort portfolio with 18 new resorts and seven new hotel brands.
The company’s portfolio now features more than 60 Jamaica resorts from the top 14 hotel brands offering all-inclusive, luxury-included and boutique resort options; flights on all major airlines with private fares; airport transfers; VIP arrival and departure services at Club Mobay; commissionable activities and tours; travel protection coverage and more.
Some resorts offer rates and inventory up to 24 months in advance, Pleasant Holidays said in a statement.
New resort brands added to the Jamaica portfolio include AMResorts; Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts; Couples Resorts Jamaica; Iberostar Hotels & Resorts; Melia Hotels International; Ocean by H10; and Palladium Hotel Group.
The expansion builds upon an existing collection of popular Jamaica resort brand partners that includes Blue Diamond Resorts; Island Outpost; Karisma Hotels & Resorts; Palace Resorts; Playa Hotels & Resorts; Riu Hotels & Resorts; Sandals & Beaches Resorts; and The Excellence Collection.
As part of its statement today, Pleasant Holidays announced that for a limited time, air-inclusive vacations at select Jamaica resorts receive $100 off per booking as part of the Hot Deals promotions.
The offer is valid on minimum three-night stays booked by October 27, 2019, for travel through June 28, 2020, at the following participating all-inclusive resorts:
— Azul Beach Resort Negril, by Karisma
— Couples Negril
— Couples Tower Isle
— Excellence Oyster Bay
— Hideaway at Royalton Negril
— Jewel Dunn’s River Adult Beach Resort & Spa, All-Inclusive
— Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa
— Moon Palace Jamaica
— Riu Ocho Rios
— Sunscape Splash Montego Bay
Pleasant Holidays and Journese reduced trip deposits for Caribbean vacations by 75 percent to $50 per person. Deposits for flights, trip protection, and other travel components will be collected at the time of booking as required by the airlines and other suppliers. The balance payment is due 45 days prior to trip departure. Group bookings available at all resorts.
For more information or to make a booking, travel advisors can visit PleasantAgent.com or call 1-800-448-3333 or visit Journese.com or call 1-800-442-9244.
