Bahia Principe Promotes Biodiversity and Sustainability in Samana
Hotel & Resort Bahia Principe Hotels and Resorts July 26, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts will implement a strategy by January 2020 to help ensure that the Dominican Republic, home to four of its resort properties, remains biodiverse, clean and sustainable. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Through agreements with various regional and national entities and the develoPPPP program, promoted by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, the strategy will be implemented in 2020 by Grupo Piñero, Bahia Principe’s parent company, and the German Development Cooperation, GIZ.
Nestled between the verdant jungles of the Dominican Republic and azure waters of the Caribbean Sea, Samaná is a tropical destination like no other, home to four Bahia Principe properties: Grand Bahia Principe El Portillo, Grand Bahia Principe Cayacoa, Luxury Bahia Principe Samana and Luxury Bahia Principe Cayo Levantado.
Attractions include Los Haitises National Park—featuring rich biodiversity and caves marked with native Taino hieroglyphs—and cascading waterfall Salto del Limon, that travelers visit by horseback riding through the jungle. Understanding the area’s biodiversity is what makes it so special, the brand has developed this strategy to ensure that the area is protected for years to come.
The proposal, with the objective of promoting Samaná as a biodiverse, clean and sustainable destination, differentiated by its natural wealth, will be signed into action January 2020.
"This initiative in Samaná is part of Bahia Principe's commitment to establishing strategic alliances to protect the biodiversity in the destinations where we operate,” said Pablo del Toro, head of environmental management at Grupo Piñero. “Thanks to the support of the German government and the GIZ, we are able to develop this project to help support the local population and the rich biodiversity of the area. Our strategic proposal responds to the main environmental needs that exist in the area, such as waste management, involving local actors to be the catalysts of change to allow the differentiation and positioning of the destination as a biodiverse, clean and sustainable place.”
The strategy to promote biodiversity in Samaná will be supported through agreements with institutions and administrations, such as the Ministries of Education and Environment and Natural Resources of the Dominican Republic. With their support, education and biodiversity awareness programs will be implemented, which will be carried out in Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts establishments, as well as in public schools in Samaná.
SOURCE: Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts press release.
