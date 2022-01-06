Last updated: 10:35 AM ET, Thu January 06 2022

Sex and the City Hotspots Tour Returns in New York

Lacey Pfalz January 06, 2022

Meatpacking District in Early Evening
Meatpacking District in Early Evening. (photo via stockelements /iStock / Getty Images Plus)

On Location Tours has once again begun offering its Sex and the City Hotspots Tour with both private and public sightseeing tour options.

The heated bus tour is perfect for fans of the hit series, which just celebrated its reboot this winter on the premium streaming service HBO Max. The cost for the public tour is $66 for adults and runs several times a week for about 3.5 hours, while private tours run daily and are about an hour long, with a limo upgrade option available for bachelorette parties, birthdays or other group celebrations.

The Sex and the City Hotspots Tour brings fans close to the neighborhoods and venues that feature in the show, including Greenwich Village, SoHo and the Meatpacking District. Guests on the tour receive a free Magnolia Bakery cupcake and have the opportunity to drink cosmos at ONieal’s famous bar. Tour guides for this tour are local actresses.

On Location Tours has been operating themed TV and movie tours since 1999, including hit shows like Gossip Girl, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the Sopranos and more. All guests on all tours are required to wear a mask at all times except when eating and drinking regardless of vaccination status.

For more information about the tour or others, please visit On Location Tours.

