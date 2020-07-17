TCS World Travel Unveils New Personalized Vacations by Private Jet
As we enter a new age of travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, it comes as no surprise that private accommodations and private jet journeys are rising in popularity.
It is, therefore, timely that TCS World Travel is stepping in with a new line of private jet vacations.
TCS World Travel is one of the leading private jet tour operators and it is now debuting 11 new tailored itineraries for families and friends to explore in North America.
The tour operator has launched exclusive, all-inclusive trips to destinations around the United States, including national parks, Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, the Southwestern U.S, islands off the East Coast, Hawaii, Western mountain ranges, unique American art destinations, Mexico, the Caribbean and the wilds of Canada.
Every detail of the journey is carefully curated with health and safety at the forefront through TCS’s return-to-travel plan. Travelers interests drive the itinerary with opportunities for private dining experiences to private access to attractions.
These journeys are managed by TCS’s Luxury Custom Travel consultants who can create custom itineraries as well. Groups can be any size but it is recommended for intimate groups of between four and 12 guests.
“For flexibility, convenience and safety, there’s never been a more advantageous time to travel privately,” said TCS World Travel president Shelley Cline. “Our guests are telling us that they are ready to start booking travel. More than 80 percent of those we surveyed said they would be traveling with family and close friends in the near future, as well as staying closer to home. We can provide the best U.S. and North American vacations, from remote Alaskan wilderness to islands in Maine. We are excited to help travelers pivot from dreaming to exploring this summer and fall.”
TCS also offers its new Flexibility Promise, which gives guests the opportunity to postpone one of these booked trips without any cost or to apply the credit to a new destination up to 15 days before departure.
The new itineraries include:
The Alaskan Wilderness by Private Air: A 10-day journey to Girdwood, Finger Lake, Kachemak Bay and Anchorage.
Uncharted Pacific Northwest by Private Jet: 11 days traveling to Seattle, San Juan Islands, Washington; Gold Beach, Oregon; and Seneca, Oregon.
U.S. National Parks by Private Jet: This 10-day itinerary includes Jackson Hole, Grand Teton, Yellowstone, Moab, Arches. Canyonlands, Bryce Canyon, Zion, Grand Canyon and Amangiri.
Uncharted Hawaii by Private Jet: This is a 13-day trip that includes the islands of Kauai, Maui, Lanai and the Big Island.
Uncharted Southwestern U.S. by Private Jet: Explore the southwest with an 11-day journey to Palm Springs, California; Joshua Tree, California; Sedona, Arizona; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Austin, Texas.
Mountains of the American West by Private Jet: Spend 11-days exploring Wasatch Mountain Range, Utah; Lake Powell, Arizona; and the San Juan Mountains in Colorado.
Uncharted U.S. Islands by Private Jet: Island hop along the Eastern Seaboard for 12 days, stopping at Bar Harbor, Maine; Nantucket, Massachusetts; Bluffton, South Carolina; and Key West, Florida.
U.S. Art by Private Jet: This 12-day journey around the country visits art hubs, including New York City; Washington, D.C.; Bentonville, Arkansas; Marfa, Texas; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and San Francisco.
Uncharted Mexico by Private Jet: Spend 13 days hopping between Merida, Oaxaca, San Miguel de Allende and Punta Mita.
Canada by Private Jet—From the Rockies to the Pacific: This 11-day trip explores the western part of the country, including Banff, the Okanagan Valley, and Nimmo Bay.
In late July, TCS World Travel will unveil its Uncharted Caribbean by Private Jet.
