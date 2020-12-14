The Travel Corporation Offers Travel Protection Program With COVID-19 Coverage
The Travel Corporation brands are offering travelers a new protection program that includes coverage for Covid-19 and a Cancel For Any Reason cashback benefit.
Trafalgar, Uniworld, Insight Vacations, Luxury Gold, Contiki, Costsaver and Brendan Vacations are giving guests peace of mind, knowing that they will be protected for unforeseen medical emergencies, including coverage for Covid-19.
“At TTC our priority is to provide our guests with peace of mind when booking and traveling on any of our brands, and this includes an improved Travel Protection Plan with Covid-19 coverage,” said Brett Tollman, chief executive of The Travel Corporation. “This plan is an important addition to our booking flexibility, reduced deposit requirements, new Well-being Director position and industry-leading wellbeing protocols which are all designed to instill confidence to travel with our brands in 2021.”
The new plans are available for bookings made on or after December 15, 2020, for travel starting on April 1, 2021.
There are two different plans from which travelers can choose, both include Covid-19 protection and cancel for any reason. Covid-19 will be covered if either the client is diagnosed or, at the direction of a government official or medical expert, is required to quarantine.
The basic plan includes 100 percent of the non-refundable trip costs in Future Travel Credits. The upgraded plan provides 60 percent of the non-refundable trip costs in cash and another 20 percent in future travel credits.
