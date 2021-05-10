The Travel Corporation Opens DMC Services To Other Companies
Tour Operator Janeen Christoff May 10, 2021
The Travel Corporation (TTC) has opened its extensive Destination Management Company (DMC) portfolio for other travel companies to use.
“During the uncertainty of the pandemic, we spoke to a number of our partners who were looking for an operational solution with the quality, knowledge, infrastructure, consistency and financial resilience to deliver on the ground in a new post-pandemic world – but they were hitherto unaware of the depth and breadth of TTC’s Destination Management portfolio,” said Gavin Tollman, president of TTC.
Tollman is overseeing the DMC project.
“They were excited when they realized we could provide that solution across multiple destinations worldwide, affording them deeper access to the award-winning expertise and service for which our brands are well recognized,” he added. “By launching a dedicated website and a series of new tools outlining the extent of our offering, and the financial strength that supports it, we hope to be able to present this hassle-free and risk-free opportunity to a wider range of leisure and corporate travel businesses.”
TTC has 12 destination management companies across Africa, Europe, the Americas and the South Pacific, and these companies can provide holidays, local experiences, corporate travel and ancillary services.
TTC has set up a website with marketing assets and training that puts the scope of the offering into view. The pillars of what TTC offers include the following:
Local expertise, global footprint—12 DMCs operating in Africa, Europe, The Americas and the South Pacific, available to businesses in multiple selling regions worldwide.
101 years of experience—delivering award-winning travel and hospitality experiences with proven excellence, acclaimed by industry, media and customer review sites.
Risk-free investment—TTC assumes all the risk of currency fluctuation, as businesses can pay in their local currency. Furthermore, TTC’s financial strength, longevity and integrity provide the ultimate peace of mind that investments are safe.
Committed to guest wellbeing—with updated wellbeing protocols and the best care team (both on the road and with 24/7 office support), partners and guests can trust in the family of brands’ commitment to providing a greater sense of comfort when traveling.
Committed to Making Travel Matter—with an industry-leading Climate Action Plan, and responsible travel at the heart of its business, companies can be sure that their brand will be delivering experiences that support people, planet and wildlife in each destination.
TTC’s portfolio includes many well-known brands, including AAT Kings in Australia and New Zealand, Siva Travel in Greece and the Greek islands, Brendan Vacations in Ireland and Scotland and more.
Its DMC’s can provide services including:
—Sunrise visit to Bruce Munro’s Field of Light installation at Uluru, exclusive to AAT Kings.
—4x4 off-road drive in a Land Rover through the breath-taking scenery of the Scottish Highlands with a local safari ranger, looking out for grouse, red deer and golden eagles with Brendan Vacations.
—Visit to a Lizauli village in Namibia, meeting the community and learning about their daily lives and customs including meeting a healer and enjoying traditional dancing, with Cullinan Namibia.
—Meeting a champion dog musher and his huskies in Alaska with Destination America.
—Enjoying a hot air balloon ride over the Serengeti or a private island escape off the coast of Mozambique with Grosvenor Tours.
—Truffle hunting in Meteora, Greece followed by a meal of truffle pasta prepared outdoors in the field with Siva Travel.
—Dining after hours in the Vatican or learning to flamenco dance with TTC Europe and the UK.
