Tour Operator 2020 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals
Tour Operator Janeen Christoff November 17, 2020
The coronavirus pandemic has altered travel throughout 2020, but one thing remains the same – there are still plenty of deals to find for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
*Note, this piece will be updated as new offers come in so be sure to check back.
Abercrombie & Kent
On Cyber Monday, travelers can book Abercrombie & Kent’s Private Escapes Sale with 40 to 50 percent savings on limited edition private journeys to bucket-list destinations such as Tanzania, Egypt, Costa Rica, Chile and Croatia. Trips start at just $1,995 as well as 30 percent savings on privately chartered barges in France and Italy.
Travelers can also take advantage of family savings 50 percent off a luxury Kenyan safari from a secluded two-bedroom suite, staffed by a private chef and dedicated safari driver/guide.
Friends can also save 40 percent on a three-bedroom luxury Greek villa on the isle of Crete.
The Private Escapes sale will be available to book from November 30, 2020, at 9 a.m. central to December 4, 2020, at 4 p.m. central.
Amtrak Vacations
Travelers can save up to $300 per couple on national parks rail vacations and private sleeper upgrades with Amtrak Vacations Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
Both offers apply for bookings on Black Friday (November 26, 2020) through Cyber Monday (November 30, 2020) for travel any time in 2020 or 2021.
AndBeyond
AndBeyond will offer a 20 percent discount on its series of ‘7 Wonders in 7 Days’ itineraries. The discount will apply to a selection of itineraries across Africa and South America on inquiries made on Cyber Monday only for travel from November 30, 2020, to December 15, 2021 (travel dates do not have to be specified when booking to allow for more flexibility).
Apple Vacations & FunJet Vacations
Apple Vacations and FunJet Vacations are offering Black Fri-Yay savings of up to $500. Travelers can save up to $500 on three-plus night bookings to the Caribbean, Mexico, Costa Rica and Hawaii with promo code BLACKFRIYAY4. Save up to $175 off two-plus night bookings in the continental U.S. and use promo code BLACKFRIYAY5.
Booking Window is from November 25 to December 3, 2020, for travel from November 25, 2020, to October 31, 2021.
Brendan Vacations
Brendan Vacations is making real-life fairytale dreams come true, offering a free night in a castle with up to $300 off flights per couple for Black Friday.
The offering is valid on bookings made between November 16 through December 17, 2020, on select 2021-2022 itineraries.
Cheap Caribbean
CheapCaribbean is offering up to 75 percent off with rates starting from $299. Booking window closes December 1, 2020 for travel between November 10, 2020 to December 2021. Travelers can save additional dollars using the following promo codes: CYBER75, CYBER150 and CYBER250.
EF Go Ahead Tours
EF Go Ahead Tours is offering a number of deals throughout the month of November. On Black Friday, the tour operator will announce surprise Black Friday deals on select itineraries.
On Cyber Monday, travelers can save up to 20 percent on select itineraries (announced that day) and get a free Online Escape.
EF Ultimate Break
EF Ultimate Break is offering deals on group travel experiences for travelers ages 18-29, starting November 20, 2020. Guests can save $1,200 off the Thailand Island Paradise; take $800 off Ultimate Greek Islands; save $400 on US National Parks: California to the Grand Canyon; get $450 off Highlights of Japan; and $500 savings on Hawaii: Big Island Adventure.
Friendly Planet Travel
Friendly Planet Travel is making it more affordable for travelers to explore the world in 2021 with its annual Cyber Monday sale taking place for a full week this year from November 30 to December 7, 2020.
Travelers can save up to $1,300 per person on more than 60 air-inclusive packaged tours to over 50 of the world’s most intriguing destinations including Patagonia, Scandinavia and Egypt with only a $99 deposit.
G Adventures
G Adventures is offering $1 upfront deposits and up to 21 percent off in G Adventures’ 21-day Cyber Sale. Bookings must be made by November 30, 2020, for departures from January 1-December 21, 2021.
Intrepid Travel
Intrepid Travel is offering 25 percent off of all tnternational trips and 10 percent off all domestic trips. Booking window opens November 24, 2020, through December 1, 2020, for travel January 1, 2020, to December 15, 2021.
Ker & Downey Africa
Ker & Downey Africa's Black Friday Luxury Travel Deals are set to run for the month of November with three new releases each week. Travelers can save up to 75 percent off some of the continent’s most prestigious lodges.
Nomad Tanzania
Travelers can explore Tanzania and take advantage of up to 44 percent off savings on Nomad Tanzania’s eight-night World Heritage Safari.
Prices start at $5,459 per person. Black Friday promotional rates must be booked by December 4, 2020, for travel between December 21, 2020, and March 15, 2021.
Trafalgar
Trafalgar is launching its “Best Of” sale for Black Friday, offering savings pf up to $1,000 to traveling pairs around the world plus up to $300 off flights.
