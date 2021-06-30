TourRadar Joins Sustainability Coalition, Launches Sustainability Tools
TourRadar, the marketplace for multi-day tours, has joined the Future of Tourism Coalition and has launched new tools to help encourage sustainable travel.
The Future of Tourism Coalition is a non-profit initiative that places destination needs, including sustainability measures, at the center of tourism. Founding members include the Center for Responsible Travel, Tourism Cares, G Adventures, Hilton, Lindblad Expeditions, Intrepid and more. Members of the coalition will pledge themselves to 13 principles, which include protecting a destination’s sense of place and using sustainability standards.
TourRadar has also created new tools to help travelers travel responsibly. In partnership with CHOOOSE, customers can now calculate the number of carbon emissions they’ll emit from air travel, accommodation and ground transportation of their tour, and then choose to offset their carbon emissions by donating to carbon mitigation projects.
The website will also feature a tour operator’s sustainability initiatives, tell whether or not a tour is guided by a local, and whether a tour supports community development and environmental projects.
Lastly, TourRadar’s Days to Come magazine and its website will now provide tips on traveling responsibly within destination guides.
“Our vision has always been to connect people to life-enriching travel experiences,” said Travis Pittman, TourRadar’s co-founder and CEO. “Travel has the ability not just to enrich our lives but also the lives of other people and living things around us. These sustainable initiatives are small steps in the right direction that we hope inspire other companies and marketplaces throughout the industry to do the same.”
“We are delighted to welcome TourRadar to the Future of Tourism Coalition,” said Jeremy Sampson, chair of the Coalition and CEO of the Travel Foundation. “They join a growing global community of nearly 600 businesses, governments and other organizations who are committed to working together to place destination communities at the heart of tourism. With their extensive network of over 2,500 tour operators in more than 200 countries, TourRadar can provide the reach and scale we need to bring about real change.”
TourRadar will also offer an Adventure Week Sale from July 12 through July 21, 2021. Customers can save up to 55 percent off multi-day tours from well-known tour operators such as Contiki, Intrepid, G Adventures, Trafalgar and more.
For more information on TourRadar’s sustainability efforts, please click here.
