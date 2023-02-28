TourRadar Unveils ‘Spring Into March’ Travel Advisor Incentive
Tour Operator Claudette Covey February 28, 2023
TourRadar, an adventure booking platform, unveiled the “Spring Into Adventure” incentive for travel advisors, which offers commission bonuses between March 1-31, 2023, along with a chance to win a trip to Egypt with Beyond the Nile Tours and Getaways Egypt.
“As part of the incentive program, the top five performing agents by gross booking value (GBV) will receive a $250 cash bonus and the following 20 top-performing agents will earn a $150 cash bonus.”
To qualify, advisors must be registered with TourRadar and make bookings between March 1-31, 2023. They are also required to meet a $3,000 GBV minimum.
All advisors who make at least one booking in March will be entered to win the nine-day “Pharaohs Highlights” tour, which includes a Nile cruise and is valued at $3,750.
Four winning advisors will join a fam group on the tour, which includes accommodations, domestic flights, insurance, meals, in-destination transportation and more.
“We understand the value that travel agents bring to the travel industry, and we want to help them succeed by providing them with a wide range of unique and high-quality options for their clients, as well as attractive incentives to reward their hard work,” said Travis Pittman, TourRadar’s CEO and co-founder of TourRadar.
Added Beyond the Nile Tours and Getaways Egypt Ahmed Elsadek, “We have seen tremendous support from travel advisors and we want to recognize and reward them with the opportunity to experience our own organized adventure along the Nile and in Cairo.”
TourRadar, which is an ASTA member, features a portfolio of more than 50,000 adventure options in upward of 160 countries.
