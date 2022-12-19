TourRadar Releases Climate Action Plan
Tour Operator Lacey Pfalz December 19, 2022
TourRadar, the adventure booking platform, has released its first Climate Action Plan recommending all 2,500 tour operators that use the platform to have sustainability initiatives by 2030 and develop an impact measurement tool for carbon measurement.
Following the Glasgow Declaration’s requirements, TourRadar will develop a simple way to measure the carbon emissions of tours and tour operators, to be located on the TourRadar Operator Dashboard.
The platform is also encouraging tour operators to incorporate sustainable practices into itineraries. Furthermore, all active tour operators on the site must have a sustainability initiative in place by 2030.
Travelers browsing the site can see which tours offer initiatives that reduce emissions, and learn about animal welfare programs, local community development projects and other ways their specific tour is helping the world in a positive way.
“As a signatory to the Glasgow Declaration, and with this ambitious plan in place, TourRadar is demonstrating the type of leadership we need; not simply focusing on its own climate impact, but on supporting the multi-day tour sector to accelerate its journey towards Net Zero, through innovation and collaborative action. We look forward to supporting TourRadar’s efforts and working together to achieve real impact,” said Jeremy Sampson, CEO of The Travel Foundation and co-author of the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism.
