Trafalgar Releases 2020 Asia Itineraries Including Nine New Trips

WHY IT RATES: Trafalgar is now offering 32 Asian tours across nine countries, with features such as the Be My Guest program. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Trafalgar is proud to announce the release of its 2020 Asia itineraries, adding nine exciting new trips to its roster. The brand is now offering 32 Asia itineraries across nine countries, with each trip including unforgettable Be My Guest experiences allowing travelers to meet, dine and celebrate with the friendly locals that bring each destination to life.
New 2020 additions include the Saigon and Bangkok Explorer, giving guests a deep dive into the sights and cultures of two Asian metropolises. Available as a 9-day standalone trip or with a 3-day Phuket extension, this itinerary provides guests with an in-depth look at the cities as they explore at a leisurely pace. Guests will enjoy Be My Guest experiences including a farm-to-table lunch on an organic farm outside Ho Chi Minh; and a trip to the former home of American businessman Jim Thompson who revitalized the Thai silk industry in the 50s and 60s, including a visit to the factory where the luxurious textiles are made.
“We’re thrilled to unlock more of Asia in 2020, with new trips reflecting our guests’ growing demand to explore its stunning destinations,” said Janice Farnum, the brand’s Director of Product for Asia and Africa. “Our new Saigon and Bangkok Explorer itinerary provides four nights in each destination, allowing guests to settle into the rhythms of these iconic cities and truly feel like locals.”
Also new in 2020, travelers can experience India’s internationally-adored Holi festival on Trafalgar’s Colorful India – Celebrate Holi itinerary with a local family. As the colored powder flies, guests will witness the true magic of the “Festival of Colors,” and take in the cultural significance of this extraordinary annual celebration. After its incredible popularity in 2019, the opportunity to experience Diwali, the “Festival of Light,” is back for another year in conjunction with the Colorful India trip. Guests will don traditional attire and join a family in celebrating one of India’s most exciting festivals. In their elaborately decorated home, travelers will take part in the family’s puja; a sacred ritual and offering to Lakshmi, the Goddess of Wealth.
Along with these exciting new itineraries, guests can look forward to a series of highlights that are the cornerstones of Trafalgar’s carefully crafted itineraries. These include Stays with Stories, such as a night in a boutique hotel in Rajasthan that was once the hunting lodge of the royal family of Jodhpur, and hundreds of exclusive Be My Guest experiences. Asia Be My Guest highlights include a traditional lunch in stilt house with a family in a hilltribe village in northern Thailand, a homemade Chinese meal with a family in their hutong in Beijing, and a new Japanese Kaiseki and Tea Experience including a Yamato tea drinking ceremony with a local family before visiting their scenic mountainside tea plantation.
In addition to offering guests the truly unique experiences that Trafalgar has become known for, the brand continues to stay true to its commitment to using travel as a force for good by including at least one JoinTrafalgar experience on each Asia itinerary. On JoinTrafalgar experiences, guests make a meaningful difference in the places they visit. Asia JoinTrafalgar highlights include a performance by a group of blind youth musicians that supports the work of the Ho Chi Minh Blind Centre and a visit to the Tibetan Refugee Center in Darjeeling.
As part of Trafalgar’s core mission to incorporate sustainable practices into all facets of their business model, the brand is making travel matter on their trips and across their supply chain, including the goal to become plastic free by 2022 under the guidance of parent company The Travel Corporation.
“With the Colors of Holi, our incredible Be My Guest offerings and experiences that ignite the senses, Trafalgar Asia 2020 offers more than ever before,” Ms. Farnam said. “With JoinTrafalgar initiatives on all our Asia itineraries, I’m proud that our guests are able to make a positive impact in the places that they visit; a travel experience you cannot get elsewhere.”
While guests are at the center of every innovative trip Trafalgar creates, the brand maintains an unwavering commitment to its ‘AgentsFirst’ philosophy, resulting in an exciting set of 2020 vacations. With a 53% past guest repeat, a 4.6/5 independent satisfaction rating on Feefo and the recently announced ‘here today, gone tomorrow’ Real Travel Deals on worldwide trips, there’s never been a better time to book a Trafalgar trip.
