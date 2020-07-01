USTOA Will Hold Virtual Annual Conference & Marketplace
Tour Operator Janeen Christoff July 01, 2020
WHY IT RATES: USTOA will hold their annual conference virtually in December. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Terry Dale, president and CEO of the United States Tour Operators Association, announced that the 2020 USTOA Annual Conference & Marketplace will transition to a virtual event.
Dale said that the virtual conference will be in an abbreviated format within the same time frame of original Annual Conference dates of December 1-4. As plans take shape over the next several weeks, he anticipates that details will be announced by late summer.
In making the announcement, Dale said, “USTOA has surveyed our Active and Associate Members and while there’s enthusiasm for an in-person conference as planned, committing resources at this time is challenging. The USTOA Executive Committee and Conference Committee deliberated thoughtfully over the past several weeks before coming to the conclusion that a virtual event is really in everyone’s best interests. While this decision may not be surprising given concerns about COVID-19, we can promise plans are in development for a virtual event that will exceed our members’ expectations.”
USTOA Chairman Charlie Ball, executive vice president of Holland America Group, added, “We understand that this event is highly anticipated each year for the person-to-person marketplace, networking events, educational components, and enlightening speakers, and we are committed to provide the same level of engagement and value as we do during every USTOA Annual Conference.”
Based on post-event surveys each year, USTOA will focus on delivering engaging content that focuses on marketplace intelligence and tour operator sentiments, as well as a virtual format for marketplace appointments.
Dale said that the partnership between Active and Associate Members has never been more acutely felt than in the past several months. “More than ever, we need to work together to not just recover but revive our industry which is such a vital economic driver across the world. Our goal is to deliver a virtual experience that continues to foster meaningful partnerships among our members as we face these unprecedented times together.”
SOURCE: USTOA press release.
For more information on United States
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS