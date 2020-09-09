Last updated: 05:24 PM ET, Wed September 09 2020

2020 Travel Industry Superstars Awarded by ASTA

Travel Agent American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Janeen Christoff September 09, 2020

ASTA Global Live lounge
PHOTO: ASTA Global Live lounge

The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) honored the travel industry’s best during its first-ever virtual conference, which took place at the end of August.

“As the national trade association for the travel advisor community, ASTA brings together all segments of the industry and strives to promote excellence within the trade,” said ASTA President & CEO Zane Kerby. “We’re pleased to use the occasion of ASTA Global Live to lift up those professionals and companies who are making lasting and meaningful contributions to the travel industry during the most difficult times in our history.”

The Travel Advisor of the Year award was dedicated to all ASTA travel advisors in honor of their tireless efforts to help clients make it home safely as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold around the world.

ASTA invites people to read their hero stories on its consumer-facing website, TravelSense.org.

ASTA also handed out supplier awards during the conference.

The following are the winners:

Partner Company of the Year: AmaWaterways

Partner Representatives of the Year: Vicki Freed, Royal Caribbean International

Airline Partner of the Year: American Airlines

Transportation Partner of the Year: Enterprise Holdings

GDA Partner of the Year: Sabre

Hotel Partner of the Year: Marriott

Ocean Cruise Line Partner of the Year: Royal Caribbean International

River Cruise Line Partner of the Year: AmaWaterways

Tour Operator Partner of the Year: Apple Leisure Group

Travel Insurance Partner of the Year: Allianz

North American Destination Partner of the Year: Discover Puerto Rico

International Destination Partner of the Year: Croatia

Technology & Transaction Partner of the Year: ARC

Sustainability Partner of the Year: G Adventures

Supplier Medal of Excellence: Royal Caribbean International

ASTA also honored its members, chapters and partner organizations, including:

ASTA Consortia of the Year: Virtuoso

ASTA Consortia of the Year: Signature Travel Network

ASTA Travel Advisor of the Year: All ASTA Travel Advisors

ASTA Host Agency of the Year: OASIS Travel Network

ASTA Franchise Partner of the Year: Cruise Planners

ASTA Chapter of the Year: Long Island ASTA Small Business Network Chapter

ASTA Chapter on the Rise: ASTA Central Atlantic Chapter

ASTA Chapter President of the Year: Leila Dada, Arizona Chapter President

ASTA Susan D. Tanzman Inspiration Award: Karolina Shenton, The Cruise Web, Inc.

ASTA International Chapter of the Year: ASTA Myanmar Chapter

ASTA International Chapter President of the Year: Kyaw Bohne Naing, ASTA Myanmar Chapter

ASTA Regional Director of the Year: Debra Belchak, Mid-Michigan SBN Chapter President

ASTA Young Professional Society (YPS) Award: Summer Corbitt, Director Marketing & Sales at Uniglobe Travel Center

ASTA Member Service Award: Lake City Travel and Cruises, Seattle

ASTA Member Service Award: Rosenlund Travel Service, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts

Spirit of ASTA Small Business Network Awards

David M. Thrower Member of the Year: Helen Prochilo, Promal Vacations

Chris Kai’aokamalie Supplier Liason of the Year: Vicki Freed, Royal Caribbean International

Tonya Hancock Supplier Partner of the Year: Royal Caribbean International

ASTA Small Business Network Luminary Award: Eddie Woodham, ASTA Board Member, Southeast Regional Director and South Florida Chapter President

ASTA Small Business Network Exemplar Award: AmaWaterways

ASTA Small Business Network Exemplar Award: Celebrity Cruises

