2020 Travel Industry Superstars Awarded by ASTA
Travel Agent American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Janeen Christoff September 09, 2020
The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) honored the travel industry’s best during its first-ever virtual conference, which took place at the end of August.
“As the national trade association for the travel advisor community, ASTA brings together all segments of the industry and strives to promote excellence within the trade,” said ASTA President & CEO Zane Kerby. “We’re pleased to use the occasion of ASTA Global Live to lift up those professionals and companies who are making lasting and meaningful contributions to the travel industry during the most difficult times in our history.”
The Travel Advisor of the Year award was dedicated to all ASTA travel advisors in honor of their tireless efforts to help clients make it home safely as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold around the world.
ASTA invites people to read their hero stories on its consumer-facing website, TravelSense.org.
Travel and Tourism Companies Begin to ReboundImpacting Travel
Allianz Medical Consultant Shares Tips for Safe Travel During...Features & Advice
Dominican Republic Prepared to Implement Updated Traveler PlanDestination & Tourism
ASTA also handed out supplier awards during the conference.
The following are the winners:
Partner Company of the Year: AmaWaterways
Partner Representatives of the Year: Vicki Freed, Royal Caribbean International
Airline Partner of the Year: American Airlines
Transportation Partner of the Year: Enterprise Holdings
GDA Partner of the Year: Sabre
Hotel Partner of the Year: Marriott
Ocean Cruise Line Partner of the Year: Royal Caribbean International
River Cruise Line Partner of the Year: AmaWaterways
Tour Operator Partner of the Year: Apple Leisure Group
Travel Insurance Partner of the Year: Allianz
North American Destination Partner of the Year: Discover Puerto Rico
International Destination Partner of the Year: Croatia
Technology & Transaction Partner of the Year: ARC
Sustainability Partner of the Year: G Adventures
Supplier Medal of Excellence: Royal Caribbean International
ASTA also honored its members, chapters and partner organizations, including:
ASTA Consortia of the Year: Virtuoso
ASTA Consortia of the Year: Signature Travel Network
ASTA Travel Advisor of the Year: All ASTA Travel Advisors
ASTA Host Agency of the Year: OASIS Travel Network
ASTA Franchise Partner of the Year: Cruise Planners
ASTA Chapter of the Year: Long Island ASTA Small Business Network Chapter
ASTA Chapter on the Rise: ASTA Central Atlantic Chapter
ASTA Chapter President of the Year: Leila Dada, Arizona Chapter President
ASTA Susan D. Tanzman Inspiration Award: Karolina Shenton, The Cruise Web, Inc.
ASTA International Chapter of the Year: ASTA Myanmar Chapter
ASTA International Chapter President of the Year: Kyaw Bohne Naing, ASTA Myanmar Chapter
ASTA Regional Director of the Year: Debra Belchak, Mid-Michigan SBN Chapter President
ASTA Young Professional Society (YPS) Award: Summer Corbitt, Director Marketing & Sales at Uniglobe Travel Center
ASTA Member Service Award: Lake City Travel and Cruises, Seattle
ASTA Member Service Award: Rosenlund Travel Service, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts
Spirit of ASTA Small Business Network Awards
David M. Thrower Member of the Year: Helen Prochilo, Promal Vacations
Chris Kai’aokamalie Supplier Liason of the Year: Vicki Freed, Royal Caribbean International
Tonya Hancock Supplier Partner of the Year: Royal Caribbean International
ASTA Small Business Network Luminary Award: Eddie Woodham, ASTA Board Member, Southeast Regional Director and South Florida Chapter President
ASTA Small Business Network Exemplar Award: AmaWaterways
ASTA Small Business Network Exemplar Award: Celebrity Cruises
For more information on American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), United States
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS