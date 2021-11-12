2021 Travvy Awards Celebrate Travel Industry's Best and Brightest
Travel Agent TravelPulse Staff November 11, 2021
The travel industry continues to prove its resiliency in the face of a global pandemic and it took another step forward on Wednesday with the 2021 edition of the Travvy Awards.
The seventh annual Travvy Awards took place on November 11 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Florida and was hosted by Northstar Travel Group.
The ceremony was sponsored by Allianz Partners, as well as ALG Vacations, Air Canada, American Queen Voyages, Enterprise Holdings, Hotel Xcaret, Palladium, Puerto Vallarta, RIU and Riviera Nayarit.
“The Travvy Awards recognizes the best of the best in the travel industry,” said TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman. “They’re voted on by travel advisors, AKA the real influencers in travel, and we’re thrilled to be back together in person celebrating with the most amazing suppliers.”
Receiving one of the Travvy statuettes is considered a top honor in the travel industry, and over 270 awards were handed out at this year’s ceremony.
The winning airlines, destinations, hotels and resorts, cruise lines. tour operators and travel agencies deliver the highest quality experiences.
The night’s ceremony was kicked off by the President of the Travel Group, Bob Sullivan, and featured Northstar Senior Vice President Anthony Carnevale and TravelPulse Senior Vice President Maura Lee-Byrne.
For the sixth consecutive year, Allianz Global Assistance has taken home the Gold Travvy award in 2021 for Overall Best Travel Insurance Provider, as well as the Gold award for Best Customer Service among travel insurance providers.
This year's Executive of the Year award went to Michelle Fee, who spoke to the audience with a message around the importance of never giving up. Those in attendance know from experience over the last year that hard work and never giving up is the key to success.
Royal Caribbean Group once again dominated the cruise sector, being honored as a 2021 Travvy winner in a plethora of coveted categories, including receiving recognition for its unparalleled at-sea entertainment and timely travel advisor support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enterprise Holdings also received top honors at this year’s award ceremony by walking away with three gold, two silver and two bronze Travvy statuettes, once again cementing the rental car company’s place as one of the biggest names in the travel industry.
The Travvy Awards have become such an important part of the industry thanks in part to the winners being selected by travel advisors and agents who have direct knowledge about each category, company and organization nominated.
The full list of winners across all categories will be posted soon.
