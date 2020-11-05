A New Coronavirus Relief Bill Could Come This Year
Janeen Christoff November 05, 2020
There is still hope for a new COVID-19 relief bill.
After winning reelection to the United States Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has called for a new coronavirus package before the end of the year.
During a press conference, McConnell addressed the need for more relief, according to Politico.
“We need another rescue package,” the Kentucky Republican said. “Hopefully the partisan passions that prevented us from doing another rescue package will subside with the election and I think we need to do it and I think we need to do it before the end of the year.”
Relief talks stalled over the summer, however, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) worked with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin have continued to work toward a resolution on a package.
During the press conference, McConnell noted that it was a priority to pass legislation that kept the government funded past December 11, 2020, and a coronavirus relief package.
“It’s a basic function of government that we haven’t handled very well in recent years and we need to do that,” he said. “So we have two big things to do before the end of the year.”
Testing and state and local aid are two big things holding up an agreement, however, McConnell seems willing to come to a compromise.
“This is a big item for Democrats as you can imagine and they’re still going to control the House but we’ll have to reach some kind of agreement ... it’s not something that my side is very fond of,” McConnell said. “I’d like to see it done a little more skillfully than simply providing borrowed money for everyone regardless of their need.”
It's certainly something the travel industry needs, but only time will tell if it actually gets done before the end of 2020.
