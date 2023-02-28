Last updated: 02:14 PM ET, Tue February 28 2023

ABC-CCRA Air Program Launches Travel Advisor Appreciation Contest

Lacey Pfalz February 28, 2023

ABC-CCRA Air Program
ABC-CCRA Air Program. (photo via CCRA)

CRRA Travel Commerce Network is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its ABC-CCRA Air Program, which offers commissionable airfare for travel agencies, launching a Travel Advisor Appreciation Contest Series with free prizes ranging from cash to free airfare.

Beginning February 27, the Air Program is offering a 16-week “Win Free Air & Cash” promotion, giving travel advisors the opportunity to learn about air carriers and win tickets from each provider, including seventeen international air ticket packages for two, plus $9,500 in cash bonuses will be distributed.

Every four weeks, ABC-CCRA Air Program will feature a select group of airline partners. Advisors will review each airline’s presentation, then pass the quiz at the end to be entered into the specific airline’s prize giveaway.

All advisors who are part of the ABC-CCRA Air Program in the U.S. and Canada are welcome to join in the contest. Advisors who are not currently registered can do so easily by applying on the program’s website.

“There is so much to celebrate during our 10th anniversary! Together with our advisors and air partners, we’ve accomplished so much over the past decade, and we are committed to continuing to make our robust air program continue to grow and be even more beneficial as we continue advancing. It's the dedication to and gratitude for the continued support of our agency partners that has inspired this appreciation contest series,” said Dic Marxen, President and CEO of CCRA.

