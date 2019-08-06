African Travel, Inc. Offering Educational Safari FAM to Rwanda
Travel Agent August 06, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Travel advisors are afforded the rare opportunity to track critically endangered mountain gorillas, chimpanzees and other primates through pristine mountain rainforests, and enjoy luxury accommodations while exploring one of the most unique destinations on the planet. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
African Travel, Inc. is offering travel advisors a chance to go deep and learn more about one of the most sought-after destinations on the planet. The Rwanda & Gorilla Trekking Educational, November 3-11, 2019, is a carefully designed safari where they will gain first-hand destination and product experience.
Some of the greatest wildlife adventures on the continent, and in the world, can be found in Rwanda, “the land of a thousand hills,” where the country’s lush and vibrant landscape is complemented by its warm and welcoming people. This educational itinerary has been carefully crafted to provide the tools and knowledge for travel advisors to confidently sell African Travel, Inc.’s journeys to Rwanda.
The trip begins in Kigali for an overnight and a taste of the capital city. A unique opportunity to track the critically endangered mountain gorillas in their natural habitat will be discovered in Volcanoes National Park for an awe-inspiring and unforgettable experience. Nyungwe National Forest is a pristine mountain rainforest home to trek habituated chimpanzees and other primates.
Luxury accommodations at One & Only Nyungwe House and at One & Only Gorilla’s Nest will give travel advisors a front-row seat to Rwanda’ natural beauty, culture and wildlife.
Deadline to apply is August 9, 2019. To qualify for this educational trip, travel advisors must be first-time visitors to Rwanda and must submit a marketing plan describing how they will promote the destination and experience to their clients and must have also completed African Travel University.
Roundtrip economy international flights on Kenya Airways from New York (JFK) and 6-night accommodation on a shared twin basis, gorilla and chimpanzee trekking permits, touring and most meals, site inspections, transfers, park fees and gratuities are included. For more information, please click here.
For more information, visit africantravelinc.com/content/african-travel-university.
SOURCE: African Travel, Inc. press release.
