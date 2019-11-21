Antigua to Host the Third Millennial Travel Forum
Antigua will officially be the next Caribbean island to host travAlliancemedia's Millennial Travel Forum from December 10-14.
This will be the third overall forum and the second in the Caribbean. The inaugural Millennial Travel Forum took place in Barbados in December of last year. The domestic debut of the forum took place in Los Angeles earlier this year.
“The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) has partnered with Elite Island Resorts and travAlliancemedia on this initiative and all parties involved are truly excited about the Millennial Travel Forum and the impact that it will have on the destination,” said Dean Fenton, Antigua’s U.S. director of tourism.
The event will feature 15 successful millennial agents who were invited by travAlliancemedia and ultimately selected by the ABTA after an approval process.
"Growing trends suggest that millennials are making travel a priority," said Fenton, "so an initiative like this will certainly result positively for Antigua and Barbuda.”
Launched by travAlliancemedia back in late August of 2018, the Millennial Travel Forum is a multi-day, hosted event that brings a small group of millennial travel agents to a specific destination around the world.
The program in Antigua will showcase all the island has to offer to millennials, as well as Elite Island Resorts top hotels in Antigua, including the new Hammock Cove Resort & Spa, Galley Bay Resort & Spa, the St. James Club & Villas and the Verandah Resort & Spa. The attendees will be hosted at the Pineapple Beach Club.
“Elite Island Resorts Antigua is absolutely delighted and indeed honored to host the Millennial Travel Forum in Antigua,” said Rod Hinds, Elite Island Resorts’ regional sales manager for the U.S. “Millennials are definitely a significant and important segment of the U.S. leisure market. We, along with the ABTA, certainly feel that our five authentic all-inclusive resorts on this beautiful island paradise represent a perfect fit whether traveling as a single, couple or with a group of friends.”
A destination and/or host property sponsors the overall program and takes part in every aspect of the experience. Each Millennial Travel Forum includes exploration and engagement around the local destination and the key attributes, as marketed by the destination. In addition, the attendees are immersed in all physical and service aspects of the host property.
The Millennial Travel Forum will require agents in attendance to post a certain number of social media posts each day and night of the event. These will not be simple selfies either. Millennial advisors will instead be encouraged to engage all of their followers and create conversations around the destination and participating suppliers.
“Travel is consistently one of the most popular trends on social media today for a good reason: it's visual and impactful,” said Dan Callahan, director of marketing/business development for travAlliancemedia. “With the Millennial Travel Forum in Antigua, we're bringing the real influencers in travel, travel advisors, to a growing destination to grow it even further amongst the up-and-coming age demographic in the industry."
Keep following TravelPulse as we will be announcing the full list of attending agents soon. And if you aren’t one of them, you can still follow the show on Instagram by using the hashtag #MTFAntigua.
“We clearly feel that Antigua and Barbuda will benefit greatly from hosting this wonderful hand-picked group of millennials from various gateways across the U.S.,” said Hinds, “and we anticipate their arrival on December 10."
