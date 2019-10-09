Hammock Cove Resort Poised to Elevate Antigua's All-Inclusive Experience
Hammock Cove will open on December 1, 2019, as Antigua’s newest luxury, boutique property. Located on the Caribbean island’s northeast coast adjacent to Devil’s Bridge National Park with its famed Insta-worthy limestone arch and soaring ocean geysers, the resort’s three defining pillars include gastronomy, personalized service and uninterrupted luxury.
Executive Chef Marco Festini brings Michelin-starred experience overseeing what will be the most inventive kitchen in the country. Each of the 42 villas features a vast indoor-outdoor living plan, plunge pools and modern amenities, while seamless hospitality maintains the property’s interpretation of a luxury resort experience.
Hammock Cove is positioned to usher in a new era of all-inclusive experiences, with nightly rates inclusive of villa accommodations; all meals from each of the resort’s gastronomy concepts including breakfast, lunch, dinner; small bites throughout the day; chef’s table and degustation menus; in-villa dining; afternoon tea; evening aperitivo; premium liquor, wines and Champagne; various wellness, land and water activities, and all taxes and gratuities.
Upon entering one of the 42 villas, each with over 1,000 square feet of living space, guests are met with sweeping hues of aquamarine waters and the dramatic environs of the coastline. Classic vaulted ceilings counter the contemporary Caribbean décor, while a neutral mineral color palette pays homage to the stone excavated from the property’s actual site.
Locally made hardwood furnishings give way to an expansive open-air living and dining area, where the infinity-edge plunge pool is flanked by a duo of sunbeds and a hanging chair, providing ample lounging space, while white, louvered shutters and tropical landscaping grant a haven of privacy. A wet bar provides a sommelier-curated selection of wines, and as a nod to more analog times, a New York Times Best-Seller List selection of books is also featured in each villa.
Guest Ambassadors offer personal assistant duties including optional morning coffee preparation, various food and beverage service delivered either in-villa, on the beach or around the swimming pool, dinner reservations, and other concierge functions.
Gastronomy takes center stage at two restaurants and four bars offering varied experiences for guests, helmed by Michelin-trained Italian Executive Chef Marco Festini. Lighthouse, the resort’s signature restaurant, is a gastronomic journey evoking romance and reminiscent of the grand Georgian dining halls of many Caribbean estate houses, with its vibrant green walls and wrap-around terrace dotted with sleek, contemporary furnishings. His culinary interpretation preserves ancient cooking methods accented with a culmination of forward-thinking flavors highlighting indulgent classics like Wagyu beef burgers and Caribbean lobster, punctuated by inventive dishes gleaned from working alongside Michelin-starred masters. Sustainably sourced, the dinner-only menu offers gastronomes a wealth of choice, with nightly changing items offer what’s fresh and locally available. A private dining room seats 14 persons, ideal for a special occasion or degustation dinners.
Located within Lighthouse restaurant, Lighthouse Bar is where guests will convene for a proper Italian aperitivo as the skies change from the fiery pigment of their negroni or spritz, into the night’s dusky blues. A full range of cocktails is offered, along with an extensive wine list.
Located on the first floor of the Great House with views over the multi-tiered swimming pool, Irina’s feature a chic, bistro-style vibe, accentuated by a locally made copper and hardwood bar. Here, guests experience à la carte breakfast, lunch and dinner, along with light savory and sweet snacks such as caviar, salmon, and a freshly baked selection of viennoiserie, which rotates throughout the day. Afternoon tea is also served, as well as customized coffees. The main bar features all of the classics, as well as handcrafted cocktails, and a selection of beers and soft refreshments.
Located upstairs in the Great House, the Chairman’s Lounge is an analog throwback featuring classic games like billiards and chess, and a record player with a curated vinyl library. The bar offers premium liquor, Champagne, and a Caribbean rum selection created by the property’s rum sommelier. Cigars are also available for an extra charge.
Barefoot is the dress code for Nobody Knows which overlooks famed Devil’s Bridge, a perfect spot for a cold beer or rum cocktail while the spray of the shooting waves cools the day. Just below the swimming pool on the boardwalk overlooking the beach, On The Rocks offers beer, wine and fruit infusions. In-villa dining is also available 24 hours a day.
A calming grey-green palette is the backdrop for Tranquility Spa Body and Soul with five treatment rooms equipped for a variety of face and body therapies including wet room facilities. A cold plunge pool, sauna and water-facing yoga shala are also featured, as well as a blow-dry bar and manicure/pedicure station. The Boutique features a range of local and international resort wear, accessories, sundries and gifts. In addition, more than 1,000 square feet is dedicated to the Cybex Fitness Centre, offering the latest equipment.
Three, tiered infinity pools cascade down to the boardwalk and private, white sand beach. Guests will enjoy sunbeds and shaded areas serviced by their Guest Ambassadors. Two gazebos sit at the end of wooden decks, each perfect spots for weddings, private dining or simply watching the pelicans dive for their dinner.
Linking one side of the property to the other under the Great House deck is the Tunnel Gallery, which will serve as an evolving installation of works by Caribbean artists. A series of lights turn on as guests enter the tunnel to highlight each piece. For opening season, the gallery will feature a series of work by Antigua’s famed watercolorist and acrylic artist, Gilly Gobinet, who was commissioned by Hammock Cove.
All-inclusive activities, fitness and wellness classes include yoga; a pickleball court; seasonal talks focusing on art, literature and local culture; non-motorized water sports like stand-up paddleboarding, snorkeling, signature floats, pedal boats and sailboats; nature walks to devil’s bridge, and garden tours. Guests can partake of the following at an additional cost including cigars, spa treatments, island excursions, personal training sessions, rum sommelier-led rum tasting and wine sommelier-led wine tasting sessions.
All-inclusive rates start at US$1,100 per night, per couple including all taxes, services charges, and gratuities. The property will not accept travelers under the age of 18.
Hammock Cove Resort & Spa is part of Elite Island Resorts. For more information and reservations please visit, Hammockcoveantigua.com, call 800.858.4618, email: reservations@eliteislandresorts.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
