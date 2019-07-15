Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Hosts Largest-Ever 'Seminar at Sea'
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke July 15, 2019
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is celebrating another successful "Seminar at Sea," this one its largest-ever with more than 200 North America-based travel agents in attendance.
The immersive two-day event aboard the Grand Classica included presentations from the Florida-based cruise line's leadership team and a private party at the all-inclusive Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach Resort on Grand Bahama Island, in addition to a series of networking opportunities.
Cruise line officials educated attendees on the unique perks it offers agents and their clients, including a commission structure starting at 15 percent, with no non-commissionable fares (NCFs) and Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line's Cruise and Stay Program providing the option to extend vacations with stays at one of four different beach resorts—including Grand Lucayan Bahamas, Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach, Taino Bay and Pelican Bay Hotel.
"From the endless cuisine options and onboard entertainment to the variety of excursions and the unique Cruise and Stay Program, this cruise line is truly perfect for travel clients seeking both micro-getaways and extended stays," said Tammy Crandell, managing partner and travel consultant with Journaventure Travel and Tours, in a statement. "It was certainly a great experience and I look forward to working with the cruise line soon."
"Travel advisors are an integral part of our business and this Seminar-at-Sea event represented yet another step we’re taking to expand our relationship with this important community across North America," said Francis Riley, the cruise line's senior vice president of sales and marketing.
"Those who joined us onboard this memorable event were able to experience the outstanding value that a partnership with us can bring to their business. We are in the process of truly innovating our brand from the inside out and we are excited to welcome more travel advisors onboard and into the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line family as we roll out unique, innovative offerings heading into the remainder of the summer and fall travel season," added Riley.
Moving forward, agents who partner with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line can benefit from a variety of new programs and initiatives, including a revamped website; a new Travel Advisor Reference Guide; a new simplified pricing strategy and a toll-free number for bilingual (English and Spanish) reservation assistance along with future shipboard luncheons and seminars-at-sea.
