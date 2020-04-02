Become an Autism Certified Travel Professional Today
Travel Agent Jessica Zickefoose April 02, 2020
The Autism Speaks website states that approximately 1 in every 54 children are diagnosed with autism each year. With autism comes additional challenges when traveling, from choosing the right destination to finding the best accommodations to figuring out the least overwhelming time to see the sites.
April is World Autism Month and the perfect time for agents to become educated on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and discover how to tap into this underserved market.
The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) offers a certification program that provides agents with the knowledge needed to better serve individuals on the spectrum, and also those traveling with them.
Families want to know they're being served by the best—someone who will understand the struggles they may encounter while on vacation and someone willing to go the extra mile to ensure their needs are met. Whether it's finding a hotel room with specific features or booking them on an airline that can provide special air travel services, a trained advisor can be the key to minimizing stress.
In becoming a Certified Autism Travel Professional (CATP), agents will be able to confidently plan autism-friendly vacations for families and bring their business an entirely new revenue stream and a completely new customer base.
Once the online program has been completed, agents will receive additional CATP benefits, including an official Certification Number; a listing on the International Registry; an official certificate to display; a digital badge to use on email signatures, travel websites, resumes and social media; and access to the IBCCES Online Member Community.
The program is done online and takes approximately four hours to complete. Registration fee is $150, which includes access to the Certified Autism Travel Professional Exam. The annual renewal fee is $99.
The IBCCES Certified Autism Travel Professional program covers ten areas of competency, including:
—What Is Autism?
—Selling Into the Autism Market
—Breakdown of Target Market
—Sensory Awareness
—Individual’s Perspective
—Parent Perspective
—Resorts/Hotels
—Air Travel
—Cruise
—Road Trip
