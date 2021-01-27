Last updated: 04:03 PM ET, Wed January 27 2021

Brand USA Launches COVID-19 Dashboard for Travel Marketing

Travel Agent Janeen Christoff January 27, 2021

Christopher Thompson, CEO of Brand USA
PHOTO: Christopher Thompson, CEO of Brand USA. (Photo via Brand USA)

Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, has launched COVID-19 Indicator Dashboard designed to provide high-level updates of current COVID-19-related conditions in global inbound markets for U.S. travel.

The new tool shows how markets are performing in relation to recovery targets so that travel marketers can assess when recovery is sufficient for effective marketing activity.

The dashboard is updated in real-time, and users will be able to compare different regions with an interactive map to see how recovery is trending in each market.

“We created a unique dashboard which features qualitative and quantitative data to provide the insights crucial to help restart international travel to the U.S. and map out the path to recovery,” said Christopher L. Thompson, Brand USA president and CEO. “This dashboard is an industry first and satisfies our goal to always provide our tourism partners and the travel industry with tools and data necessary to accelerate recovery and succeed in a rapidly changing world.”

The COVID-19 Indicator Dashboard provides five key metrics:

—Government policy on inbound U.S./returning travel—updated as policy changes are made

—COVID-19 daily cases (source: Johns Hopkins)—updated daily

—Scheduled seat capacity of inbound flights to the U.S. (source: SABRE)—updated weekly

—Google Trends data (index of “flights” as a search term topic)—updated weekly

—Consumer sentiment (intent to take an international leisure trip in the next 12 months)—updated monthly

