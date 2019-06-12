Carnival Cruise Line Launches New Travel Agent and Advisor Initiatives
Carnival Cruise Line continues to showcase its dedication to travel agents and advisors by launching an exclusive website, brochure and Facebook page dedicated to the Why Use a Travel Advisor (WUATA) campaign.
The WUATA program is focused on promoting the value of travel agents, with the new initiatives becoming the “industry’s first consumer-focused efforts that are 100 percent dedicated to telling the story of the value of using a travel advisor.”
The WUATA website, brochure and Facebook page were designed to provide agents, their clients and potential clients with a platform to share real-life experiences and highlight the reasons a travel advisor can be an indispensable resource for travelers.
“WUATA.com, WUATA Facebook and the WUATA brochure are the first-of-their-kind tools created with consumers in mind to reinforce the value of Why Use a Travel Advisor,” Carnival senior vice president Adolfo Perez said in a statement. “This is an incredible opportunity to reach thousands of new potential clients and we look forward to agents sharing these resources with customers, prospects, friends and everyone they know to help raise awareness that travel agents rock!”
Some of the features that can be found on the WUATA website include research and facts from Cruise Lines International Association and American Society of Travel Advisors, as well as client testimonials, the enhanced Carnival Travel Agent Finder and a WUATA contest.
In addition, the WUATA Facebook page provides useful news and a link to the Carnival Travel Agent Finder, while the WUATA brochure talks about the value advisors provide in a format that can easily be shared with clients to help close sales.
