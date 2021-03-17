Last updated: 11:53 AM ET, Wed March 17 2021

Cayman Adds Commission Bonus To Remote Work Program

The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (CIDOT) has added an Affiliate Program for travel advisors to its Global Citizen Concierge Program (GCCP), a remote-work program. Advisors can earn up to $250 for each successful GCCP referral under the initiative, CIDOT officials said.

The GCCP program has been an “integral” part of the Cayman Islands’ phased opening approach since its October 2020 launch, said Rosa Harris, CIDOT’s director of tourism, offering travelers the opportunity to live and work remotely in the destination for up to two years.

“The Global Citizen Concierge Affiliate Program will further incentivize our industry partners and reward them for helping digital nomads revive their work-life balance in the Cayman Islands,” said Harris in a statement.

The Cayman Islands remains closed to international leisure tourism, a CIDOT spokesperson confirmed. However, U.S. and Canadian travelers approved for GCCP status are exempted and permitted to enter the country. In addition, “The GCCP team on-island will assist travelers with booking travel arrangements, whether that is via private jet or [aboard national carrier] Cayman Airways,” the spokesperson added.

GCCP travelers will receive “tailored experiences with the highest standard of personalized hospitality and service” including customized travel arrangements, luxury accommodations, fine dining opportunities and distinctive local excursions.

Travel advisors who register for the Affiliate Program will receive a marketing kit featuring information and resources designed to assist in their promotion of GCCP participation as a deluxe remote work opportunity for clients, said officials.

