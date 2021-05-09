Club Med Launches Interactive Digital Brochure for Travel Advisors
Travel Agent Club Med Rich Thomaselli May 09, 2021
Club Med is introducing a new tool for travel advisors that gives them all the need-to-know information about the resorts at their fingertips.
The all-inclusive properties have transformed their ‘Trident’ updates, which were formerly mailed directly to advisors, into The Trident 2021, an interactive digital brochure that comprehensively covers all the need-to-know Club Med product and service news for the upcoming year.
In years past, Trident brochures were mailed directly to advisors. In alignment with Club Med’s Happy to Care program, a range of sustainable commitments based on values and practices which reflect sustainable development, this brochure – as well as all Trident brochures moving forward – will be distributed digitally.
Agents will now be able give their customers information on any property from activities to dining in real time.
Also included is additional information on Club Med’s Safe Together program, enhanced safety and hygiene measures implemented in all of the brand's resorts as they reopen, including those in Florida, Mexico, and the Caribbean.
The new interactive experience also features details about three brand new resorts:
– Club Med Québec, Canada: Opening December 2021. The four-season all-inclusive mountain resort will be Club Med's first resort in Canada, just an hour away from Québec City in the Le Massif de Charlevoix region. With over 300 rooms spread across 300+ acres, the family-friendly resort will feature locally inspired culinary experiences, a private 5-Trident (5-star) space.
– Club Med Seychelles, East Africa: Opened March 27, 2021. Retreat to the private island of Sainte Anne in the Republic of Seychelles with Club Med Seychelles—the island’s very first resort. Respectfully integrated along a preserved Marine National Park and spread out across 50+ acres, the resort features 290 rooms that sit just below the treetops and feature amenities like private pools, outdoor showers, and verandas for sunbathing and dining al fresco.
– Club Med La Rosière, France: Opened December 2020. From its perch at 1950 meters above sea level and facing south, this French Alps resort is built on the slopes, overlooking the entire Tarentaise Valley offering sweeping 180-degree mountain views.
