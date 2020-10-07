Cruise Travel Advisor Shares How He's Navigating the COVID-19 Pandemic
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke October 07, 2020
This week's episode of the TravelPulse Podcast featured an appearance by Jeremy Hall of Cruise Vacations International, who shared some valuable insights into the lessons he's learned as a cruise specialist during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"2020 has been critical. It's affected us more than 9/11 and the financial crisis of 2008. But I think the worst of it is over," said an optimistic Hall.
"For me what has been very helpful is talking to my clients. I make sure I talk to my clients as often as possible. I try to reach out to each client every couple of months if I can. Talking to clients has really helped because some of them just booked right away for next year just by me checking in with them. Just having a conversation with your clients is the best thing we can do," he added.
Discussing the mandatory health protocols outlined by the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) last month, Hall said that he believes "there are some wins that are going to come out of this that don't even have to do with coronavirus. I know there are some cruise lines that are no longer going to do muster drills the way that we've always known them."
Hall also revealed some of the key steps travel advisors can take moving forward, highlighting the importance of protecting their investment. "Besides staying in touch with your clients, I think moving forward we should make it, if not a priority, a requirement that our clients get travel insurance. Travel insurance is very important."
You can view the interview with Hall in its entirety here.
For more Travel Agent News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS