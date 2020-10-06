TravelPulse Podcast: Tips for Advisors on Selling Cruises Right Now
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff October 06, 2020
Happy #TravelTuesday!
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan discuss the latest trending topics in the travel industry, including the CDC extending the no sail order, airports adding more COVID-19 testing and more.
Later, the two are joined by Jeremy Hall of Cruise Vacations International. Hall shares his insights on how he has managed to work as a cruise specialist during the pandemic, what advisors can do moving forward, what he's hearing from his clients regarding the new safety protocols and more.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS