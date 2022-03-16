Last updated: 04:00 PM ET, Wed March 16 2022

Discover Puerto Rico for Your Clients and Start Earning Rewards

March 16, 2022

Sunset in Puerto Rico
Sunset in Puerto Rico (Photo via Noreen Kompanik)

Few destinations are as diverse and appeal to as wide a range of clients as Puerto Rico.

For travel advisors looking to sell this majestic island, the Puerto Rico Travel Expert (PRTE) program from Travel Agent Academy is the logical first step, providing the knowledge and tools to sell as well as setting them on the path to earning rewards on each and every hard-earned booking.

There are numerous benefits to enrolling in the free program and becoming a Puerto Rico specialist, including the new loyalty and rewards program available to travel advisors who conquer the general course. There's also a master's course available after completion of the initial course.

How the new rewards program works is pretty simple. Once a travel advisor has been certified as a Puerto Rico Travel Expert, they can enter their bookings to start earning points. The points are awarded as one per night per room booked, and every 25 points are eligible for a $25 Visa/MasterCard gift card. Therefore, each point is equal to $1.

What's more, travel advisors that complete the program between now and April 30, 2022, will be automatically be entered to win a $500 shopping voucher.

Discover Puerto Rico Rewards, Travel Agent Academy
Discover Puerto Rico Rewards. (photo courtesy of Northstar Travel Group)

Puerto Rico offers your clients an array of exciting experiences, all of which students will uncover in the program's general course.

From the ease of travel—no passports required for Americans and English is widely spoken—to the one-of-a-kind adventure and cultural activities that await—like riding the world's second-longest zip line or being immersing in Spanish culture in San Juan—Puerto Rico is a dream destination and one capable of rewarding travel advisors and their clients.

Click here to enroll in the Puerto Rico Travel Expert program and start getting rewarded.

