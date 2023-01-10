Last updated: 04:49 PM ET, Tue January 10 2023

Entrepreneur Ranks Dream Vacations Top Travel Agency Franchise

Travel Agent Claudette Covey January 10, 2023

Dream Vacations/CruiseOne
From left to right: Debbie Fiorino, Chief Operating Officer of Dream Vacations/CruiseOne; Drew Daly, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Dream Vacations/CruiseOne and Alicia Linden, Director of Marketing for Dream Vacations/CruiseOne. (photo via Reeves Watson Photography)

Entrepreneur’s 44th annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list ranked Dream Vacations as number one in the travel agency franchise category for a second consecutive year.

The Franchise 500 list annually ranks the top 500 franchising companies in the U.S. and Canada. The Franchise 500 also ranked Dream Vacations 67th across all industries.

“Our inclusion on the Franchise 500 list is always an honor, but this year’s ranking is especially fulfilling since we were ranked first in our category for the second year in a row,” said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of Dream Vacations. “These metrics highlight the success of Dream Vacations franchise owners and the financial stability of our parent company, World Travel Holdings.

He added, “We had a great year in recruitment in 2022, demonstrating that people are hungry to join the fun travel industry and want to be associated with a brand that offers a variety of vacation experiences.

“In addition, there is an incredible pent-up demand for travel, and consumers understand the value of travel advisors, making it the perfect time to affiliate with a trusted agency franchise that can help grow your business.”

Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
