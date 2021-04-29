Expedia TAAP Helps Travel Agents Bounce Back With Book To Win Contest
Travel Agent April 29, 2021
WHY IT RATES: Competitive travel agents can win $5,000 by booking through Expedia, with every booking resulting in a greater chance to win big. -- Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse
A new booking competition launched by Expedia TAAP in the USA entices travel agents with thousands of dollars’ worth of prizes when they book on the platform. With a total prize fund of $5000 (USD), the Book to Win initiative will reward travel agents that book through Expedia’s TAAP portal over a three-month period.
Launching in April, the competition acts as a welcome kickstart for the US travel sector, after a challenging 12 months for the country’s travel agents. With travel tightly curbed by COVID-19 restrictions, the amount spent on tourism saw a rapid decline of 35-48% in 2020. For travel agents who serve local communities, this decline has been a heavy blow.
The vast majority of the 130,000 travel agencies in the US are small, female-owned businesses—with 90% of these seeing a decline of 75% or more in their income in 2020. With its Book to Win competition, Expedia TAAP hopes to help ignite recovery for travel agencies by rewarding those agents that book on Expedia TAAP with the chance of a boost of thousands of dollars. The more bookings they make, the greater their chance of winning.
By launching this initiative, Expedia’s travel affiliate program also hopes to put travel agents front and center in traveler’s minds when they consider booking for that first trip, post-pandemic.
How it works
For every accommodation booking participating travel agents make through the Expedia TAAP portal
between April 1 st and June 30th, they will receive one entry to the prize draw to win thousands of
dollars. Each eligible booking represents a single entry.
– 1 grand prize winner will receive a $3000 Visa gift card (1 winner)
– 2 agents will win $500 Visa gift cards each (2 winners)
– 4 agents will win $250 Visa gift cards each (4 winners)
In July, the seven lucky travel agent winners will be drawn at random from all the eligible entries. Travel agents can opt-in to take part in the contest through Expedia TAAP’s sign-in page here. Travel agents not currently signed up to Expedia TAAP can also take part, they just need to register for an account on Expedia TAAP using the same contest opt-in link: https://expediapartnersolutions.com/jointaap-book-to-win-usa-2021.
Read full terms and conditions here.
Expedia TAAP offers a host of confidence-boosting features to help travel agents gain customer loyalty and get back on their feet faster. These include access to its hotel package rates so agents can offer clients an average 20% OFF stays when combined with a transport booking. The platform also offers flexible payment options such as ‘book now and pay later’ so travelers can avoid upfront payments, as well as refundable rates on nearly 70% of properties. Travel agents can sign up to Expedia TAAP for free to explore more.
SOURCE: Expedia Press Release
Sponsored Content
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS