FROSCH Buys a 51 Percent Interest in Conlin Travel’s Corporate Division
Travel Agent Claudette Covey October 14, 2021
Frosch International Travel (FROSCH) is continuing to strengthen its robust corporate business with the acquisition of a 51 percent interest in Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Conlin Travel’s corporate division.
Conlin Travel will continue to wholly own its Leisure and Specialty Travel Specialty Divisions.
Through the acquisition, FROSCH, which is based in Houston and New York City, will gain “a presence and opportunity to grow in a region where we have not been represented,” said FROSCH President & CEO Bryan Leibman, referring to the Great Lakes region.
Leibman noted that corporate travel is “extremely important” to FROSCH “as it represents two-third of our business.”
FROSCH said no major operating changes are expected at Conlin, “with Chis Conlin remaining as Managing Partner, responsible for customer relations and actively managing and growing the FROSCH-Conlin corporate business.”
“Aligning ourselves with Conlin Travel allows us to grow our corporate business in key states like Michigan, Indiana and Ohio,” Leibman said.
“Conlin Travel is a second-generation business like FROSCH with a strong family culture consisting of similar core values.
“I have tremendous respect for Chris Conlin, his commitment to his employees and to providing the very best service and support to clients.”
The partnership provides Conlin with access to such FROSCH resources as its global operations platform and cutting-edge technology solutions.
“Partnering with FROSCH is a natural progression for our company, employees and clients. As second-generation owners, we share the same principles on how we approach and treat our people and businesses,” Conlin said.
“We’ve pivoted many times over the years, and this is another great pivot. As trends, technologies and techniques continue to transform the industry, one thing remains: our dedication to our clients.
“The scope and scale of FROSCH will enhance our business travel offerings to existing clients and new ones and allow for greater opportunities for my team members.”
