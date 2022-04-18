Last updated: 12:00 AM ET, Mon April 18 2022

Host Agency Reviews Announces 2022 Travel Agent Survey

April 18, 2022

Attending a virtual event
Take the HAR survey. (photo via Getty Images/recep-bg)

Host Agency Reviews (HAR) will once again poll travel agents on fees and income.

HAR has announced its annual 2022 Travel Agent Survey, which gathers data on travel agent fees and income, will open on April 18, 2022.

The research provides critical data on independent travel advisor income, fees and demographics that is is utilized by industry-leading companies and high-level organizations. Last year's 2021 data was used by the American Society of Travel Advisors for talks with congressional representatives that advocated on behalf of agents.

HAR will publish the results of its research throughout the year, including insights on the latest trends in travel agent income according to education, experience, region and niche; new agent startup costs and income; travel agent fee trends by type of agent; and the latest travel agent demographics. The data will also be used to benchmark industry recovery in 2022.

The company is also continuing its tradition of rewarding participants. HAR will once again give eight participating advisors a $25 gift card via a random drawing.

The survey should take no more than seven minutes to complete and is available through June 17, 2022.

