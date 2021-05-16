How Veteran Travel Advisors Rescued Vacations Disrupted by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Travel Agent Brian Major May 16, 2021
As travel slowly resumed following the pandemic outbreak in 2020, travel advisors relied on long-earned partnerships with key travel partners to serve clients whose getaway plans were upended by the coronavirus epidemic.
“This pandemic season has made it even more important to grow your relationships with resorts, wholesalers, tourism boards and business development managers,” said Brenda O’Neale, owner of With This Ring Destination Weddings and Honeymoons.
“We had clients booked into Panama and two days before they were to travel, [the country] extended its COVID policies, making it impossible for our clients to [depart]. They were so excited to see Panama and were disappointed when travel was restricted.”
Fortunately, said O’Neale, her clients were willing to alter their plans and “were open to exploring the beautiful destination of Antigua.” Tourism officials in the dual-island nation worked closely with the veteran advisor to offer her clients a soothing, feature-filled stay in the naturally beautiful destination.
“With the help of Dean Fenton (Antigua and Barbuda’s U.S. marketing director) and Cocobay Resort, we were able to create a memorable experience including private transfers, a spectacular room with a greeting from my agency and the amazing ‘floating breakfast,’ all recreated within 24 hours,” said O’Neale. “The couples said it was their best vacation ever.”
St. Kitts Satisfaction
Throughout the period following the pandemic outbreak, travel advisors worked with tourism officials in the destinations across the Caribbean and Mexico to assist travelers impacted by the innumerable snafus that emerged. Earlier this year, officials in St. Kitts stepped in to help O’Neale support one of her colleagues whose clients found themselves snared pandemic in red tape.
“We were able to help another agent out because of our relationship with the St. Kitts Tourism Board,” O’Neale said. “The clients had submitted their documentation and had not received their approval email. The agent called and asked what to do.”
St. Kitts officials assured O’Neale the clients had not been overlooked. “I was able to reach out to the Ministry of Health and the Tourism Board and was advised that they do not go home until the last passenger on the flight manifest has had their email sent,” she said.
“That really helped ease our concern and before the evening was over, all guests had their email even if some were in the junk file,” O’Neale said. “This season is all about building those relationships and growing them. They can make a difference when disaster strikes.”
Marital Mayhem
Other advisors found the varied travel snafus the pandemic visited on their clients at times thrust them into the role of comforting friend in addition to trusted travel consultant.
“Back in September, while conducting site inspections on our Travel Tom Team FAM, I received a call from a couple that was referred to me that had just gotten married and wanted to depart on their honeymoon the next day,” said Tom Varghese, owner of the Travel Tom agency.
“I convinced them to depart two days later and booked them at the really nice, new adults-only resort, TRS Coral in Playa Mujeres,” he said. “I also had asked Lomas (Varghese’s Mexico ground operator) to call me on arrival when they were being escorted to their private airport transfers.”
Next Varghese used the occasion to throw some good will his clients’ way. “I had a surprise upgrade to a limo waiting for them - out of my own pocket! So, when my phone rang on their day of arrival, it was the bride and I quickly and enthusiastically welcomed her to Mexico,” he said.
Yet that triumph quickly shifted to tragedy – or something close. “My joy turned drastically around when I heard her sobbing on the other line,” Varghese said. “[The couple] had indeed arrived at Cancun airport, but at immigration they discovered that the groom's passport had expired.”
Changing the Narrative
Said Varghese, “Immigration officers promptly separated the two and was rushing him to get him on the next plane out and she was told to depart the airport! Here she was all alone, outside the airport, with no one that understood her situation and hardly anyone speaking English,” he said.
“I proceeded to calm her down. I also got Lomas on the phone who found her and personally escorted her back [to the departures area]. He waited until she was ticketed and confirmed for a return flight back the same day.”
Varghese continued from there. “Concurrently I was contacting the airline and hotel to determine the best possible solution for them. Within 30 minutes, we got her booked on the same return flight back with her newly married husband. The airline actually held the flight 45 minutes for her to get to the gate!
“I contacted the resort and they agreed to provide a credit good for one year, despite the fact that they did not have insurance,” Varghese said. “So, although it was not the honeymoon they were hoping for, it was saved and salvaged for another day.”
The level of service Varghese provided is an example of the extent to which professional advisors went beyond expectations to assist their clients when needed most.
“You do NOT get that with Expedia or Costco,” said Varghese. “But you do get that with a travel expert that has personal connections and resources to guide and assist you if and when things go wrong. And all at no additional cost to the clients.”
