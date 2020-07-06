Learn How Mexico's Hotels Are Safely Welcoming Back Guests
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke July 06, 2020
As Mexico gradually reopens to visitors, now is the time for travel advisors to connect with the country's most important and knowledgeable tourism officials so they can recommend the destination with confidence and ensure that their clients know exactly what to expect ahead of their next trip.
Fortunately, last week's "Mexico Hotels - Above and Beyond the New Normal" webinar presented by TravelPulse is now available on-demand.
Led by moderator Jane Custer and Agent@Home Editor-in-Chief Theresa Norton, the informative online event featured multiple giveaways—including three nights, four days at Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun—as well as invaluable insights from Miguel Torruco, Mexico Minister of Tourism; Luis Barrios, Chairman of the Mexico Hotel Chains Association; Ray Snisky, executive Vice President chief commercial officer, Apple Leisure Group Vacations and Enrique Calderon, COO of Posadas Hotel Operations.
Topics include the national and international biosecurity protocols in place to safely welcome guests, the quality products and services that continue to set Mexico apart from other sought-after destinations and updates on openings, protocols and health and safety certificates.
"It was heartening to see so many travel advisors tuning in—especially on the afternoon before a long holiday weekend—to hear how Mexico is reopening to tourism,” said Norton. "We were honored to hear directly from Tourism Minister Miguel Torruco and the country’s top hotel and resort executives."
Click here to register for TravelPulse's Mexico Hotels - Above and Beyond the New Normal webinar and don't forget to register for Tuesday's live Oasis Hotels & Resorts webinar (July 7 at 2 p.m. ET). Attendees will learn about brand new resort features in addition to new agent incentives and have a shot to win a four-night all-inclusive stay for two at The Pyramid at Grand Cancun.
