Leisure, Destination and Cruise Expo Now Available On Demand
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke July 17, 2020
The two-day Leisure, Destination and Cruise Expo was a success as the virtual event was attended by more than 1,100 travel professionals who connected with more than a dozen destinations and travel suppliers around the world.
Fortunately, those travel advisors who weren't able to attend this week's live event can still take advantage of the virtual conference's easy-to-navigate exhibit hall, webinars and networking lounge whenever they want by registering here for free on-demand.
Users can visit as many as 17 different booths in the exhibit hall, including ones operated by the Japan National Tourism Organization and Japan Airlines; American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines; Celebrity Cruises; Iberostar Hotels & Resorts and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, among others.
Each booth features detailed background on each brand as well as compelling videos that travel advisors can share to their social media channels and helpful resources that advisors can download and later access whenever they need via the virtual briefcase tool.
Advisors can also launch a pair of informative webinars, including Japan's Allures and Charms - Fundamentals & Off-the-Beaten-Path and another hosted by American Queen Steamboat Company and Atlas Ocean Voyages.
Finally, attendees can drop into the networking lounge to connect with and learn from fellow travel professionals.
Click here to register for the next live event featuring dedicated content, video, general sessions and supplier interactions in the 3rd Amazing Thailand Virtual Marketplace scheduled for July 29-30, 2020.
When you attend during live hours you're eligible to earn points as you visit booths, view videos, download resources, chat with representatives and attend live webinars. The more points you rack up the better your chances of winning awesome prizes, including gift cards, swag and free trips.
Visit virtualtravelevents.com to view a complete lineup of upcoming expos and to register to participate in past events on demand.
