Don't Miss The Luxury Expo On Demand

Travel Agent Patrick Clarke June 26, 2020
Improving your luxury sales skills and product knowledge is a vital step toward selling more of the big-ticket vacations that result in the highest commissions.
With a majority of today's travel agents working from a home office and the COVID-19 pandemic severely limiting the feasibility of large gatherings, there's never been more demand for virtual events, which also allow agents to bypass the monetary cost of attending a physical trade show.
That's where The Luxury Expo comes in. If you missed this year's two-day event, you can still access the informative virtual experience whenever you wish from the convenience of your desktop by registering here.
Hundreds of travel agents attended the live event April 29-30, viewing nearly 48,000 resources from a variety of participating suppliers, including AmaWaterways, Belize, Los Cabos, Seabourn and more.
Attendees spent an average of approximately three hours at the expo, taking an important step toward conquering the lucrative luxury market through easy-to-navigate virtual booth experiences at the Exhibit Hall, informative presentations through Live Webinars and the valuable Networking Lounge.
The Briefcase tool even allows attendees to view and download their saved resources so there's no need to take exhaustive notes. Agents can email or share videos and other resources to social media and also rack up points to compete for prize giveaways.
According to a survey of the more than 1,700 attending agents, nine out of 10 rated the expo excellent or good while 83 percent of attendees indicated that they are very likely or likely to sell more luxury travel. What's more, a whopping 93 percent said that they are very likely or likely to sell more of the suppliers who participated in the expo.
"The webinars were a lot of fun. It was also interesting to click through the booths to discover more information and being able to contact vendors with a click of a button. I learned a lot about several of them," said one travel agent.
"I appreciated the ability to look up various components provided by suppliers without having a bundle of paper. It was very informative," another added.
Click here to register for the next live event featuring dedicated content, video, general sessions and supplier interactions in the Leisure, Destination and Cruise Expo scheduled for July 15-16, 2020.
