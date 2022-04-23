Last updated: 04:00 PM ET, Sat April 23 2022

Margaritaville at Sea Reveals Exclusive Perks for Travel Advisors

Travel Agent Rich Thomaselli April 23, 2022

Margaritaville at Sea, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise
Margaritaville at Sea's ship, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise. (photo via Margaritaville at Sea)

Margaritaville at Sea, the new “floating island” resort set to make its debut next month, is making sure travel advisors are well taken care of with a variety of perks and incentives.

On Friday, Margaritaville at Sea announced details for the travel advisor community, including guaranteed staterooms being held on every 2022 sailing at a travel advisor reduced rate and special VIP amenities, including a Travel Advisor Concierge.

“Travel advisors already play an integral role in our success, and we value this group greatly as instrumental partners in the growth of our all-new vacation brand, Margaritaville at Sea,” Francis Riley, chief commercial officer of Margaritaville at Sea, said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming our travel advisor partners onboard very soon, so they can personally experience the product while educating themselves on our truly unique selling proposition.”

Margaritaville at Sea is a three-day, two-night cruise from the Port of Palm Beach, Fla., to Freeport, Grand Bahama Island. It is part of the overall resort brand that has made a name for itself, including announcing earlier this week that its first location in the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania will open in 2024.

Travel advisors can now register on Margaritaville at Sea’s official travel advisor website, BookParadise.com, and request their sailing at a special reduced rate. Once onboard, they will enjoy exclusive Travel Advisor Concierge service, including priority check-in, Concierge Club access, priority embarkation and more. They will also enjoy a behind-the-scenes ship tour and other fun surprises.

