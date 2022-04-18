Last updated: 12:54 PM ET, Mon April 18 2022

Margaritaville Resorts To Open First Resort Village in Poconos

April 18, 2022

Rendering of the entrance to Margaritaville's Camp Margaritaville RV Resort at its new Resort Village in the Pocono Mountains.

Margaritaville announced April 18 that it would be developing its first Margaritaville Resort Village in the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania, with an opening expected in 2024.

The Margaritaville Resort Village will include the Margaritaville Hotel Pocono Mountains, offering swimming pools, gardens, restaurants and plenty of activities for families and adults, in addition to Camp Margaritaville, which will include RV and Super Premium RV sites, as well as cabins, a retail store, fitness center, restaurant, bar, dog park and other amenities.

Other accommodation options include Tiny Homes Bungalows and Townhomes that offer great escapes for those who’d like more privacy or longer stays, as well as around 1,000 build-for-rent cottages in the village.

To attract travelers in the winter, Margaritaville Resort Village will include a winter market, slide runs and an ice pond for skating.

Rendering of the Margaritaville Resort Village's winter ice pond.

“As the ultimate family destination for over eight decades, the natural beauty of the Pocono Mountains has offered a retreat for those in search of fun, relaxation, and a backdrop of lakes and mountains. In Margaritaville, we are known for our sense of escapism and look forward to bringing our vacation lifestyle to the area with the first Margaritaville Resort Village,” said Jim Wiseman, President of Development at Margaritaville. “With diverse places to stay, activities for all ages, and memorable experiences, we’re proud to bring new jobs to the community and welcome new visitors to our state of mind."

Lacey Pfalz
