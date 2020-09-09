More Needs to Be Done to Help Travel Agencies
Travel Agent American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Janeen Christoff September 09, 2020
The Senate is scheduled to vote on the next stage of coronavirus relief this week, however, the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) says it does not go far enough.
In a statement released by the association, Eben Peck, executive vice president, advocacy, said that the bill doesn’t provide the necessary relief for travel agencies affected by the catastrophe.
“We welcome the provisions in the ‘Targeted Relief Package’ released by Senate Republicans that will provide additional relief and other benefits to some members of the ASTA community,” said Peck.
“These include the ability for companies with 300 or fewer employees whose revenues are down at least 35 percent year-over-year to apply for an additional Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan of up to $2 million; an extension of expanded federal unemployment benefits through the end of the year, though at a reduced level of $300 per week; and a broad business ‘liability shield’ against COVID-related personal injury claims.”
Travel and Tourism Companies Begin to ReboundImpacting Travel
Amtrak Adds RideReserve Tool to Ensure Social Distancing on...Car Rental & Rail
Delta Offers New Layer of Protection at Five US HubsAirlines & Airports
US Travel Urges Senate to Pass Relief Bill Amid Staggering LossesImpacting Travel
Peck noted that the bill needs to go farther.
“That said, these provisions are clearly not enough given the catastrophic impact of COVID-19 on our part of the travel industry. We call on Congress, the leadership of both parties in particular, to come to the negotiating table, work out their differences, and send a bill to President Trump’s desk as soon as possible.”
Travel agencies are struggling for survival and Peck explained what ASTA believes needs to be added to the bill to truly assist agencies.
“According to a member survey we conducted last month, close to 95 percent of travel agencies’ revenue is down at least three-quarters year-over-year, 63 percent have laid off at least half of their pre-COVID W-2 employees and 73 percent will be out of business within six months unless Congress provides additional, meaningful relief,” said Peck. “That’s why we’re asking that, in addition to the items mentioned above, the final bill include support for the airline industry and those who sell their products. It should also incorporate as many elements of the RESTART Act (S. 3814/H.R. 7481) as possible into any PPP extension and restore the $600 per week expanded unemployment benefits at least through the end of the year.”
For more information on American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), United States
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS