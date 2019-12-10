New Flexible Payment Options for Travel Advisors to Offer Clients from CCRA and Uplift
Travel Agent CCRA December 10, 2019
WHY IT RATES: An instantaneous point-of-sale solution, Uplift enables clients to spread the cost of their trip into low monthly payments, paying travel advisors in full at the time of booking and collecting incremental future payments from the client directly. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
CCRA Travel Commerce Network and Uplift are pleased to announce their collaboration to provide travel advisors a flexible financing solution that makes it easy for clients to book today and spread the cost of their vacation into low monthly payments.
With Uplift Pay Monthly, travel advisors can help more clients realize their travel dreams by offering them the freedom to finance their trip and pay over time. Travelers can easily apply for Uplift Pay Monthly on their mobile phone and receive a decision in seconds, enabling advisors to convert more business and clients to commit earlier.
As part of the partnership with CCRA, travel advisors are paid-in-full at the time of booking by Uplift. The travel fintech company handles all future monthly payments from the client and provides customer support for both advisors and clients around the clock.
“Our mission is to make travel more accessible, affordable and rewarding and we are excited to partner with CCRA to help more people experience their vacation dreams,” said Brian Barth, Uplift CEO. “Travel shouldn’t be so hard, and we are dedicated to providing flexible payment options for consumers that drive significant business results for our business partners.”
Via Uplift, travel advisors can now offer their clients the option to buy now and pay over time with low, fixed monthly payments, clarity on total cost, only a one-day advance purchase and no hidden fees. Customers can lock in advance purchase fares for that once in a lifetime trip or a hard-earned family vacation while choosing a payment schedule that works for them.
"Through this partnership with Uplift, our travel advisors are able to leverage payment options as a marketing tool that boosts conversion and increases revenues,” said CCRA’s President and CEO Richard J. Marxen. “As a brand that is 100% focused on travel and celebrated for setting the standard in the travel financing, Uplift is an ideal partner for CCRA and we are pleased to share this exciting news as yet another way that we are thrilled to support our travel advisor members.”
To see additional details and register CCRA travel advisors can visit ccra.com/travel-suppliers/uplift/.
Travel advisors can also learn more about this splendid benefit at CCRA’s annual travel industry conference – PowerSolutions National 2020. Uplift will be presenting a two-hour training the first day of PSN for travel advisors and showcasing their one-of-a-kind travel Advisor platform, sharing sales strategies and highlighting best practices.
Learn More at PowerSolutions National 2020:
The conference will feature innovative educational sessions and workshops tailor-created to meet the unique needs of today’s travel advisor and agency owner. The conference is scheduled for February 7-9, 2020 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, at National Harbor, Maryland.
Registration for the three-day event is $149 for travel advisors. This includes three jam-packed days, brimming with educational and networking opportunities, evening receptions, and powerful sessions hosted by industry executives and non-industry celebrities. The event is set to welcome more than 500 travel advisors from across the industry with accreditations in ARC/IATA/CLIA/TRUE and 130 suppliers to the Gaylord National with registration now open at powersolutionsnational.com.
For more information, visit ccra.com/travel-suppliers/uplift/.
SOURCE: CCRA Travel Commerce Network press release.
For more information on CCRA
For more Travel Agent News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS