CCRA Travel Commerce Network Announces Keynote Speaker for PowerSolutions National 2020
Travel Agent CCRA October 30, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Jessica Cox is the first female pilot in aviation history to fly with her feet and is the first person without arms in the American Tae Kwon-Do Association to earn a black belt.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer
CCRA Travel Commerce Network today announced Jessica Cox as its keynote speaker for PowerSolutions National 2020, which will take place February 7-9, 2020 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.
Cox, who was born without arms and has overcome a vast range of obstacles during her life, will speak to travel advisors and agency owners about the value of “inspiration to action,” fearlessness and perseverance.
Born without arms as the result of a birth defect, Cox never allowed her disability to hold her back. Despite suffering self-esteem issues as a child and physical challenges throughout her life, she managed to achieve many remarkable feats. Cox became the first woman pilot in aviation history to fly with her feet. In addition, she holds the title of the first person without arms in the American Tae Kwon-Do Association to get a black belt. During her presentation, she will provide inspirational insight on how to approach a challenge while redefining the concept of possibility, and help people reconnect with their own inner strength and aptitude by sharing in her struggles and successes of living in a "two-handed" world.
"At PowerSolutions National we seek to inspire travel advisors and agency owners and motivate them to take action, driving their strengths and persevering always," said Dic Marxen, President & CEO of CCRA. "Moreover, we want to teach attendees strategies that will allow them to uncover new and innovative ways to apply those strengths and overcome challenges. Cox's experience in navigating the world, even becoming a pilot with no arms, and continuing to strive and succeed against all kinds of obstacles makes her the ideal keynote speaker to share her enthusiasm and inspire our PowerSolutions National attendees to always work to their highest potential.”
Sponsored by Melia Hotels International, the most sustainable hotel company in the world according to the corporate sustainability assessment of the sustainable investment agency (SAM), Jessica Cox's Keynote presentation will take place during CCRA's PowerSolutions National General session on Friday, February 7, 2020.
“Through our sponsorship of this dynamic keynote, we are pleased to present Jessica’s motivational program that is sure to help elevate and shift into a positive direction travel advisor’s way of thinking while challenging them to confront their inner fears to maximize success,” said Jose Miguel Moreno, Melia’s VP of Global B2B Sales & Marketing.
Beyond the motivational keynote, PowerSolutions National will feature innovative educational tracks and workshops tailor-created to meet the unique needs of today’s travel advisor and agency owner. With training options for advisors and owners at all levels of experience, attendees will be able to customize their learning and choose from an array of educational sessions and business enhancement opportunities. Participants will connect with a vast community of experts and suppliers, uncover tactical advice from industry-leaders, and learn how to drive a successful travel business in the digital age.
Throughout PowerSolutions National, experts will:
—Teach advisors how to build their own proprietary email prospects lists to sustain growth
—Deliver step by step guidance on creating a marketing funnel that takes a prospect from initially becoming aware of a company, to becoming a customer, and then an advocate
—Showcase real world ways to increase agency sales
—Share insightful ideas on joint ventures
—Train advisors how to use video to boost business
—Educate travel advisors on what they need to know about Duty of Care
—Plus much more!
Registration for the three-day event is $199 for travel advisors. This includes three jam-packed days, brimming with educational and networking opportunities, evening receptions, and powerful sessions hosted by industry executives and non-industry celebrities.
The event is set to welcome more than 500 travel advisors from across the industry with accreditations in ARC/IATA/CLIA/TRUE and 200 suppliers to the Gaylord National with registration now open at powersolutionsnational.com.
SOURCE: CCRA Travel Commerce Network press release.
For more information on CCRA, Maryland
For more Travel Agent News
ASTA Joins Coalition Encouraging More CBP Hirings in Light of...
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS