Northstar Travel Group Acquires travAlliancemedia
Travel Agent October 07, 2019
Northstar Travel Group today announced it has acquired travAlliancemedia, a leading marketing services, digital media, event and information company serving the retail travel community in North America. travAlliancemedia is the owner of well-known brands including TravelPulse.com, TravelPulse Canada, Agent at Home, Travel Agent Academy, Agent Studio, and a portfolio of custom content solutions, marketing services, and software and marketing tools for the retail travel community.
“The addition of travAlliancemedia’s well-known brands serving the retail, home-based and independent travel advisory market complement Northstar’s leadership brands including Travel Weekly and TravelAge West serving the retail travel industry,” said Thomas Kemp, Chairman & CEO of Northstar Travel Group. “The acquisition provides Northstar with an unparalleled portfolio of marketing services, online media, events, and marketing tools serving the travel advisory community and connecting travel suppliers and destinations to this audience,” said Kemp.
“We are thrilled to complete this merger of the two leading information and marketing services companies serving the retail travel market,” said Mark Murphy, the founder and CEO of travAlliancemedia. “We know the Northstar team and brands very well and believe this is a great combination of talent, complementary brands, and online services to better serve the travel advisory market,” added Murphy, who will become an advisor to the Northstar and travAlliancemedia combination.
The travAlliancemedia portfolio includes the following brands:
– TravelPulse.com: A leading online brand serving the travel advisor community in the US with approximately one million monthly visitors. TravelPulse connects destinations, travel suppliers and travel advisors with real time information and marketing services.
– TravelPulse Canada, TravelPulse Quebec, and TravelPulse Mexico: The leading online information sites serving the Canadian and Mexican travel advisory communities.
– Agent at Home: The leading brand serving the home-based and independent travel advisor community with information, marketing services and events.
– Travel Agent Academy: The leading online education platform providing travel advisors with eLearning certification on travel destinations and suppliers.
– Agent Studio: A SaaS business that gives travel advisors the ability to build, on demand, custom websites that also feature an integrated marketing platform. This enables travel advisors to connect and market their services to clients and prospects with offers, online information and news about the latest happenings in travel.
“The travAlliancemedia portfolio is a perfect strategic fit with Northstar’s core information and marketing services brands serving the retail travel industry,” said Bob Sullivan, President of Northstar’s Travel Group. “We are very excited about the growth opportunities in Canada and we will work with John Kirk to determine what Northstar brands and products we may introduce in Canada,” added Sullivan.
Northstar received legal advice from Jones Day. Blank Rome LLP served as legal counsel to travAlliancemedia. Progress Partners, Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to travAlliancemedia
