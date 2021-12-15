Last updated: 02:22 PM ET, Wed December 15 2021

OutsideAgents.com Unveils Fraud Protection Program

Cyber attacker.
Cyber attacker. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/scyther5)

OutsideAgents.com unveiled what it said is the travel industry “first and only” fraud protection program.

The program is the brainchild of Chad Burt, the host agency’s co-owner, whose background includes cyber security and psychology.

Burt said he created the program when found out a travel advisor was defrauded for more than $13,000.

“I snapped when I realized that someone set the agent up and did this on purpose,” he said. “I was on fire. That wasn't going to happen again, period.”

First, Burt created A Travel Agents Guide to Fraud.

After a discussion with the advisors who had been defrauded, Bert said he “realized that an agent could avoid 98 percent-plus of these situations.”

Through the program, OutsideAgents.com will “pay up to $500 of the cost of any fraud for which the agent is held accountable when following the program,” the company said.

It also provides ongoing, on-demand and live fraud prevention training; legal support, including recovering losses; tax and accounting and advise to help minimize losses; and much more.

“Our goal at OutsideAgents.com is to provide as much support as possible for our agents and the [Fraud Protection Program] is a resource that every member will benefit from by addressing fraud head-on,” said OutsideAgents.com Co-Owner Steve Muraca.

“We encourage all of our members to take advantage and prioritize this program as it’s deployed.”

