OutsideAgents.com Unveils Fraud Protection Program
Travel Agent Claudette Covey December 15, 2021
OutsideAgents.com unveiled what it said is the travel industry “first and only” fraud protection program.
The program is the brainchild of Chad Burt, the host agency’s co-owner, whose background includes cyber security and psychology.
Burt said he created the program when found out a travel advisor was defrauded for more than $13,000.
“I snapped when I realized that someone set the agent up and did this on purpose,” he said. “I was on fire. That wasn't going to happen again, period.”
First, Burt created A Travel Agents Guide to Fraud.
After a discussion with the advisors who had been defrauded, Bert said he “realized that an agent could avoid 98 percent-plus of these situations.”
Through the program, OutsideAgents.com will “pay up to $500 of the cost of any fraud for which the agent is held accountable when following the program,” the company said.
It also provides ongoing, on-demand and live fraud prevention training; legal support, including recovering losses; tax and accounting and advise to help minimize losses; and much more.
“Our goal at OutsideAgents.com is to provide as much support as possible for our agents and the [Fraud Protection Program] is a resource that every member will benefit from by addressing fraud head-on,” said OutsideAgents.com Co-Owner Steve Muraca.
“We encourage all of our members to take advantage and prioritize this program as it’s deployed.”
