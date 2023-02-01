Last updated: 09:25 AM ET, Wed February 01 2023

PONANT Launches Travel Advisor Booking Bonus for February

Travel Agent Ponant Lacey Pfalz February 01, 2023

The view of Antarctica from Le Commandant Charcot's deck. (photo via PONANT)

PONANT is offering a new travel advisor booking bonus for those who make new bookings throughout the month of February, with up to $500 in a gift card bonus.

Travel advisors who book sailings up to seven nights long can enjoy a booking bonus of $300 when booked in February. Advisors who book longer sailings of eight nights or more can enjoy a $500 booking bonus.

All bookings must be deposited prior to February 28, 2023. Amazon eCards will be gifted to travel advisors 31 days after deposit. For single occupancy bookings, the booking incentive bonus will be halved.

“Travel advisors have the power to inspire the dreams of their clients, and we are grateful they entrust PONANT to create one of the most memorable and enriching vacation experiences,” says Theresa Gatta, Vice President of Sales, North America at PONANT.

PONANT is now offering an expanded lineup of expeditions in 2023 and 2024, ranging from Japan to the countries of Central America and even a special itinerary in Indonesia and Australia to view the Solar Eclipse.

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
