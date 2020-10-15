Re-Think Travel Marketing Announces Virtual Tradeshow
Travel Agent Janeen Christoff October 15, 2020
Re-Think Travel, a marketing agency for the new world of travel, has announced a four-day virtual trade show taking place November 9-12, 2020.
The online event will connect travel brands with prominent buyers across North America, Europe, Australia and South America.
Over the four days, attendees have the chance to virtually meet one-on-one during pre-scheduled meetings and attend live-streamed networking events, in-depth webinars and training programs. Attendees will also have access to inspirational talks on topics ranging from conservation and sustainability to epidemiology and pandemic crisis management.
Event speakers include Dr. Suzanne Kerba, a risk and crisis communications expert; Judy Carvalhal, founder and CEO of Enchanted Expeditions; and David O’Connor, president of Save Giraffes.
“This crisis has forced travel brands to recalibrate and innovate in more ways than one, so naturally the same had to be done for their traditional sales outreach,” said Jane Behrend, Co-Founder and Partner, Re-think Travel Marketing.
“Given the current climate, the goal of this show is to provide members of the travel trade a cost-effective way to connect and work together in the rebuilding of what unites all of us: our passion for the travel industry.”
Registration is currently open for buyers through October 30, 2020.
