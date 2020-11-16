Royal Caribbean CEO's Latest Message to Travel Advisors
As coronavirus cases continue to rise and the days get shorter, Royal Caribbean International chief executive officer Richard D. Fain shared a video message of hope for travel advisors.
Fain shared a video on Royal Caribbean Senior Vice President Vicki Freed’s YouTube page thanking advisors for their continued support and discussing how the cruise line is preparing for an eventual resumption of sailings.
The CEO shared that despite the recent rise in confirmed cases, progress is being made on developing a vaccine and doctors continue to find new treatments. As science works to help sick patients, the cruise line is preparing for a safe resumption of sailings.
Royal Caribbean will follow the rigorous protocols announced as part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) conditional sail order and has already started preparing its ships and crew members for an eventual return to service.
Fain also mentioned that bookings of the future have been “robust,” a sign that travel advisors continue to put in the work behind the scenes with their clients. The cruise line has not forgotten and will continue to work with its agent partners as sailings resume.
As the Winter Solstice approaches, Royal Caribbean will continue to work with the CDC to ensure all health guidelines are followed and the company can get back to sailing once it is possible to do so safely.
