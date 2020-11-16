Eric Bowman | November 16, 2020 12:15 PM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: A Message for Anti-Cruisers
Dear anti-cruisers,
Why are you so negative?
The cruise industry isn’t going away so that negative energy you keep having is only hurting yourself. It’s not healthy to be so negative.
As lawmakers call for the CDC to reinstate the ‘No Sail Order,’ you use it as a chance to try and shut down businesses.
For months now we have seen airlines, airports and hotels receive half the criticism and heat that the cruise industry faces on the daily during the coronavirus pandemic.
Yet you don’t even want to give these cruise lines a chance to showcase their health and safety protocols.
We’ve seen the successful return of ships over in Europe. It’s time to let the cruise ships try out of U.S. ports.
The aviation industry and the hotel industry aren’t offering 100% testing like cruising will. One could argue that the cruise industry is taking this virus more seriously than others.
Anti-cruisers can try to knock the cruise lines down, but they’re here to stay.
Evidence of this is seen by loyal customers who continue to book future cruises.
In fact, some cruise lines are seeing record bookings for 2021 and beyond.
So, you can hate them all you want, but again, it’s wasted energy on your part. I’d recommend you find a different hobby.
Spread love, not hate.
Sincerely,
A lover of travel.
Where do you stand when it comes to cruising? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
COVID-19 vaccine news creating optimism in travel circles.
These are the latest travel restrictions for US states
Disney World increased its park capacity but Disneyland hotels will not reopen in 2020.
AAA released its Thanksgiving travel forecast.
More than 20,000 volunteers signed up for Royal Caribbean test voyage.
Is there still hope for a travel tax credit?
These are America’s safest airlines and these are America’s safest airports in the era of COVID-19.
Top Offers
These are the top offers for November.
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS