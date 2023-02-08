Royal Caribbean Rewarding Advisors Amidst Record-Breaking Wave Season
Royal Caribbean International is celebrating the 2023 wave season by offering travel advisors a limited-time bonus commission.
The cruise line announced that agents who book an eligible Alaska or Europe sailing that departs in 2023 and 2024 could claim a bonus commission by entering the promo code PARTNERS through February 17.
“We are experiencing a record-breaking WAVE season this year driven by strong demand and increased anticipation to cruise from both our loyal guests and travelers new to cruising,” Royal Caribbean Senior Vice President Vicki Freed said.
“What better way to celebrate this exciting time than to show extra appreciation to our loyal travel partners with a special booking incentive to put even more dollars in their pocket,” Freed continued. “Thank you for your dedication and entrusting us to deliver memorable vacations to your clients.”
Travelers planning their next bucket-list Royal Caribbean trip to Alaska, Europe or the Caribbean can enjoy 30 percent off every guest and Kids Sail Free deals when booking a voyage through February 28.
In addition, flash deals like $550 instant savings and pre-cruise discounts on Wi-Fi, beverage & dining, shore excursions and more are also available.
“Last year, we set more than three all-time booking records in our 53-year history and the momentum continues into early 2023,” Freed said. “From introducing Wonder of the Seas, to revealing Icon of the Seas, the first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation, and as we get ready to expand our private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the excitement to vacation with Royal Caribbean has skyrocketed.”
