Saint Lucia Virtual Travel Events Scheduled for May and June
Travel Agent Brian Major May 24, 2021
The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) will host the second in a series of North American Roadshow virtual events for travel advisors on May 25, June 3 and June 8. The online trade events will provide information on travel protocols, hotel openings and excursion options.
The virtual shows also highlight Saint Lucia landmarks, attractions and “virtual first-hand experiences” advisors can utilize to influence their clients’ travel, say SLTA officials. Each event will feature SLTA international sales team personnel; representatives will be available to answer questions during each presentation.
The series is designed to assist advisors in advance of summer and fall travel planning and highlight an expanded flight schedule with new routes added from Toronto, Dallas, Miami, New York and Newark, said officials. Advisors must register to attend the online events.
The Saint Lucia resorts Anse Chastanet & Jade Mountain, Blue Sky Luxury Villas, Coconut Bay Beach Resort and Spa/Serenity at Coconut Bay, Harbor Club/Curio Collection by Hilton, Ladera Resort, Mystique St. Lucia, Royalton Saint Lucia, Sandals Grande St. Lucian, Sandals Halcyon Beach, Sandals Regency La Toc, Starfish Resort, Ti Kaye Resort and Spa, Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort and tour operator Island Routes will be featured during the online events.
The first series of Roadshow events held earlier this year generated 11,000 participant views across six continents and provided 20 immersive experiences with presentations from 23 tourism partners, said SLTA officials.
